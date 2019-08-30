A contrarian 'buy signal' for stocks has been triggered after waves of selling

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

A contrarian "buy signal" for risk assets, like equities, has been activated for the first time since January this year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note Friday that its flagship sentiment indicator had tumbled from 2.4 to 1.3 and triggered a contrarian "buy signal" for risk assets — the first buy signal since January 3.

A reading below 2 on its "bull and bear indicator" is classed as extremely bearish and causes the buy signal to flash. The bank said this week's drop had been due to outflows in emerging market debt and equities, as well as a rapid rally in Treasury markets.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, using fund flow data from EPFR, said another $12.4 billion of cash flowed into bond funds and $1.9 billion into gold in the week ending Wednesday. Meanwhile, $7.6 billion in cash left equities which took the year-to-date outflow total to $204 billion.