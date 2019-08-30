Retiring early? These 10 US cities could be your best bet

Source: SmartAsset

Retiring early can take some careful financial planning, especially in a era when many Americans have to keep working not only past 65 but well into their 70s just to make ends meet.

Where you decide to settle down to ease into your golden years is a huge factor in just how far your savings will stretch. Low taxes and expenses are ideal, especially when paired with a high quality of life, excellent medical facilities and abundant activities options.

Personal finance company SmartAsset has compiled a list of the 10 best U.S. cities for early retirement, weighing metrics as varied as the effective income tax rate for retirees, the average cost of a silver health insurance plan for a 60-year-old, the concentration of nearby medical facilities and crime statistics.