Trump attacks General Motors over China, US employment

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...Health and Scienceread more
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Most companies have used strategies to mitigate the tariffs, such as changing the materials used or timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 tariffs.Retailread more
Federal raids on the homes of United Auto Workers leaders and properties owned by the union have thrusted the union's collective bargaining with the Detroit automakers this...Autosread more
Mobility companies were told by the city of Miami that they have until noon on Friday to get their scooters off of the streets.Technologyread more
Michael Cohen faciliated nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs...Politicsread more
Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This...Autosread more
The University of Michigan's Consumer Index suffers its largest drop since 2012 amid trade war concerns.Economyread more
DETROIT – President Donald Trump on Friday attacked General Motors for its significant presence in China and questioned whether the automaker should move the operations to the U.S.
Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again?"
Many of the claims in the tweet against the Detroit automaker were misleading or inaccurate, according to industry data and officials.
GM remains the largest automaker in the U.S. by sales, however it has been surpassed by crosstown rivals Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler in the number of union-represented American workers it employs. Overall, GM says it employs nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. at 132 locations in 27 states.
GM declined to comment directly on the tweet, which comes a day after Bloomberg News reported GM's 6,000 UAW workers trails Ford by about 9,000 and Fiat Chrysler by roughly 1,200.
The tweet also comes a week after China announced it would reimpose a 25% tariff later this year on American vehicles entering the country as part of the ongoing trade war with the U.S.
Regarding China, GM has never moved a facility from the U.S. to China. The automaker has long had a significant presence in China, including sales of more than 3.6 million vehicles last year. That compares to 3 million in the U.S. in 2018.
"They didn't move any factories there," said John Bonnell, a senior advisor at ZoZo Go, a firm that advises automakers on doing business in China. "The rules in China dictate that to successfully sell in China, you've got to produce in China."
Nearly all of the vehicles GM produces in China are sold in the country, however, it does import the Buick Envision from China to the U.S. GM sold 30,152 Envisions last year in the U.S., which represented 1% of its domestic sales.
Bonnell said it wouldn't be good business for any company currently operating in China to move out of country to then export to China.
"Anybody supplying GM in China, they're going to stay in China," he said. "They're not going to get out of China to supply to China."
GM remains one of the largest employers in the region, however, it did announce plans last year to potentially close its sole manufacturing facility in the city limits of Detroit. Aside from the Detroit plant, which is scheduled to end production by January, GM operates four large assembly plants and several powertrain and parts facilities.
Overall, GM says it employs more than 47,900 people in Michigan at 33 locations.
If GM does close the Detroit facility as part of union negotiations this year, Fiat Chrysler will be the only manufacturer of the Detroit automakers with an assembly plant in the city. The Italian-American automaker also is in the process of adding a second assembly plant in Detroit.
GM stock Friday morning was relatively unchanged after opening at $37.25. Shares of Ford and Fiat Chrysler also were relatively unchanged.