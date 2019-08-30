Philippine finance secretary: Duterte talked South China Sea with Xi

Waiting out the trade war is the best option for China, while it boosts its economy which is largely driven by consumers — not trade, say analysts.China Economyread more
Some are calling for a ban of live facial recognition, where surveillance cameras equipped with the technology scan people in public places.Technologyread more
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday, ahead of another week of mass protests that has gripped the city for the last three months.China Politicsread more
Philippine Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez didn't specify whether the two leaders discussed an arbitration court ruling in 2016 that rejected China's claims in the South...Asia Politicsread more
Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.US Marketsread more
"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.Marketsread more
The trade conflict between Japan and South Korea is a sign that the global order is "collapsing," according to Deborah Elms, executive director at the Asian Trade Centre.Politicsread more
Aramco's IPO will take place over two stages: A flotation on the Saudi stock exchange later this year, and an international listing in 2020 or 2021, The Wall Street Journal...World Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Friday following hints from Beijing that it will not retaliate against the latest round of tariffs from Washington for now, amid the ongoing...Asia Marketsread more
Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.Financeread more
This move comes after Kim was formally named head of state and commander-in-chief of the military in a new constitution in July that analysts said was possibly aimed at...Asia Newsread more
Philippine Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez told CNBC on Friday his country's president, Rodrigo Duterte brought up the South China Sea in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
However, Dominguez did not specify on whether the two leaders discussed the more sensitive topic concerning a ruling by the international tribunal court, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The court in 2016 rejected China's claims to large swathes of the South China Sea — a ruling that Beijing had dismissed.
Dominguez is part of a delegation which Duterte led during his visit to China this week — the Philippine president's fifth since he took office in 2016.
Duterte had been reluctant to enforce the ruling against China, but political pressure at home has mounted in recent weeks and Duterte said he would bring up the ruling when he meets Xi.
Reuters, citing a statement by Duterte's spokesman, reported that the Philippine leader was "steadfast" in raising his country's concerns about the South China Sea, which included the arbitration court ruling. The news agency said Xi reiterated his government's position of not recognizing the decision.
Chinese state media Xinhua didn't mention the 2016 outcome in its reporting on the two leaders' meeting.