Your first trade for Friday, August 30

If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Stock pickers are heavily invested in bank stocks and it doesn't bode well for them.Marketsread more
Google said it found 14 security flaws in iPhones that existed for two years and could give attackers access to contacts, photos, messages and more.Technologyread more
$7.6 billion in cash left equities in the week ending Wednesday, which took the year-to-date outflow total to $204 billion.Marketsread more
A clinic in Georgia, called Walmart Health, will offer hearing tests, counseling sessions and vision tests, as well as mental health support.Technologyread more
"The yield curve never inverts when conditions are bad. It inverts when conditions are good," Blackstone's chief investment strategist says.Marketsread more
Chick-fil-A has surged to the third largest restaurant chain, passing KFC, Wendy's and Burger King. Its an ascent so rapid that other fast-food brands are taking note, as...Restaurantsread more
Notably absent from the comments was Tesla, which has been very public about its aspirations for testing and deploying autonomous vehicles.Autosread more
Consumer spending in July was supported by savings as personal income edged up 0.1%, the smallest rise since last September.Economyread more
Political operatives are laying the groundwork for an unprecedented battle if Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the bench ahead of the 2020 election.Politicsread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Trinseo.
Savita Subramanian was a buyer of the Financial sector.
Dan Nathan was a buyer of Microsoft.
Guy Adami was a buyer of CBS.
Trader disclosure: Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, KSS, LEN, MJNA, MSFT, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, CXO, COUP, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, LYB, MO, MSFT, NEE, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, TAP, TGT, WAB, WDR, WRK. Dan Nathan is Long EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. EEM Oct put spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO