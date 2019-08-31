The top companies that pay gig workers the most, from Airbnb to Costco

It's never been easier to pick up a side gig for extra money, and 36% of all workers have some kind of flexible work arrangement, according to Gallup research. But how much can you stand to make from these part-time opportunities?

Steady, an app that connects gig workers to flexible work opportunities with participating companies, released a Gig Employment Index to take a closer look at how people are earning extra money on the side — and how much.

Based on earnings data from tens of thousands of users, Steady found that from January 2017 to the end of July 2019, the average gig worker using their platform earned $624 per month. That includes earnings through work found on Steady directly, as well as any side income users log using the app's income tracking feature.

Steady's reports of average payout align with other industry stats around gig work earnings. According to data crunched by online lender Earnest and reported by Priceonomics, about 85% of side gig workers make less than $500 a month working for the sharing economy (think: assembling furniture for TaskRabbit or driving for Lyft).

But some average payouts for Steady users go higher, especially when broken down by location. Those in New Hampshire were top earners, cashing in an average monthly total of $1,237; Rhode Island ($782) and Washington ($764) rounded out the top three.

Several companies also stood out as offering top-paying opportunities, where gig workers consistently earned an average of over $1,000 per month.

Here's a look at some of the companies and roles that provided the highest payout to gig workers on Steady.