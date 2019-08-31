Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's on her way to feeling 'very well' after treatment for pancreatic tumor

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the stage for a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she's on her way to being well.

"I am on my way to being very well," Ginsburg said during an interview with NPR's Nina Totenberg Saturday at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

When asked why she wasn't resting up for the upcoming term, Ginsburg said "I will be prepared when the time comes."

"I love my job," she said. "It's the best and the hardest job I have ever had. It has kept me going through four cancer battles. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs, go over this draft opinion and so I have to somehow surmount whatever is going on in my body and concentrate on the court's work."

Ginsburg underwent a three-week course of radiation for a tumor on her pancreas, the Supreme Court said in an Aug. 23 release.

"How am I feeling?" Ginsburg asked the crowd. "Well, first this audience can see that I am alive. "

Her health has become a matter of public concern due to to the make-up of the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority. The justice appeared healthy during an appearance at the University at Buffalo, where she gave an address on Monday.

Her apparent good health hasn't sopped strategists on both sides of the aisle from preparing for a battle if she leaves the bench before the 2020 presidential election.

