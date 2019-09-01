'Catastrophic' Hurricane Dorian becomes strongest on record for northwestern Bahamas

President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...Investingread more
Hurricane Dorian became the strongest hurricane on record in the Northwestern Bahamas, the National Weather Service said Sunday morning.
An update from the National Hurricane Center said "catastrophic hurricane conditions" are occurring in the Abacos Islands and are expected to spread across Grand Bahama Island later Sunday. Hurricane conditions are possible in parts of Florida by late Monday or early Tuesday.
"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 180 mph (285 km/h) with higher gusts," the agency said in an update posted Sunday morning. "Dorian is a extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale."
The Saffir-Simpson scale is the classification system for Western Hemisphere tropical cyclones. A category 5 rating means the storm has reached reached wind speeds of at least 136 knots or 157 miles per hour. Dorian is the 35th category 5 storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.
While the storm's intensity is likely to fluctuate Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days, the agency said.
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
The NHC also issued a tropical storm warning for parts of Eastern Florida — north of the state's Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet — meaning tropical storm conditions are expected in the area generally within 36 hours.
"Interests elsewhere in southern and central Florida should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian. Additional watches or warnings may be required for portions of the east coast of Florida today," the center's statement said.
Historically, early September has seen the most category 5 hurricanes and is considered the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.