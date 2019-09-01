Skip Navigation
The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in the 10 biggest cities on the West Coast

Two young women sit in front of the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California.
20/20

Living on the West Coast can be expensive: In many of the region's major cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, you need to earn at least six figures to be able to afford a home.

To take a closer look at the cost of housing on the West Coast, CNBC Make It identified the qualifying income needed to purchase a home in 10 of the largest cities with a 10% or 20% down payment, based on data from the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the second quarter of 2019.

The data assumes a 4.1% mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident's income.

Below, check out the income you need to afford a home in 10 of the biggest cities on the West Coast, ranked from lowest median home price to highest.

Spokane, Washington

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $55,968
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $49,749
  • Median home price: $265,600
Spokane, Washington.
Constantgardener | Getty Images

Riverside, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $80,075
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $71,178
  • Median home price: $380,000

Sacramento, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $81,129
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $72,114
  • Median home price: $385,000

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $87,513
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $77,790
  • Median home price: $415,300
A young couple hiking and exploring the waterfalls in Oregon's Columbia Gorge.
Jordan Siemens | Getty Images

Seattle, Washington

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $114,360
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $101,653
  • Median home price: $542,700

Los Angeles, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $119,480
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $106,205
  • Median home price: $567,000

San Diego, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $135,024
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $122,688
  • Median home price: $655,000
San Diego, California.
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UIG | Getty Images

Anaheim, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $175,954
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $156,404
  • Median home price: $835,000

San Francisco, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $221,260
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $196,675
  • Median home price: $1.05 million

San Jose, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $280,262
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $249,122
  • Median home price: $1.3 million

