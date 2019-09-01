Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in the 10 biggest cities on the West Coast

Living on the West Coast can be expensive: In many of the region's major cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, you need to earn at least six figures to be able to afford a home.
To take a closer look at the cost of housing on the West Coast, CNBC Make It identified the qualifying income needed to purchase a home in 10 of the largest cities with a 10% or 20% down payment, based on data from the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the second quarter of 2019.
The data assumes a 4.1% mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident's income.
Below, check out the income you need to afford a home in 10 of the biggest cities on the West Coast, ranked from lowest median home price to highest.
