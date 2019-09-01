Many minorities avoid seeking credit due to generations of discrimination. Why that keeps them back

President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...Investingread more
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.Traderead more
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The shootings in West Texas come just a few weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso left 22 people dead.U.S. Newsread more
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.Technologyread more
Protesters want the full withdrawal of a bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.Asia Newsread more
FedEx and UPS are taking different approaches to dealing with Amazon, which is now a competitor in the shipping industry.Transportationread more
American joined United in removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until December as the planes' worldwide grounding approaches the six-month mark.Airlinesread more
Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.Investingread more
China has started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a $75-billion target list.Economyread more
The U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods will weigh on consumers. Labor Day may be the last chance to avoid higher prices on some products.Personal Financeread more
For many minorities in America, it's an all too familiar scene.
An applicant who is a person of color and and applies for credit is either denied or gets much worse terms than a white borrower.
In fact, an investigation by the National Fair Housing Alliance, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, found that 60% of the time, applicants who were people of color — and way more financially qualified than their white counterparts —nevertheless were offered higher-priced car loans, costing them an extra $2,662 each over the course of the loan.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined forces in May to introduce the Loan Shark Prevention Act to "combat the predatory lending practices of America's big banks and protect consumers already burdened with exorbitant credit-card interest rates."
The legislation would cap interest rates at 15%, likely benefiting many consumers of color.
More from Personal Finance:
These nine colleges are tuition-free
Millennials aren't thinking about this risk to their finances
3 retirement essentials to keep more cash in your pocket
Whether these actions can repair the financial damage that minorities have long endured in America remains to be seen.
Decades of discrimination by the federal government and America's financial institutions has induced an almost trauma-like response, causing many people of color, particularly African-Americans, to adopt self-protective behavior not unlike a post-traumatic stress reaction.
The paradox: This defensive behavior, where the cause of injury is avoided, often distances people of color from the very credit-granting institutions they need to thrive.
The ramifications of that can prove devastating, as good credit impacts everything from mortgage rates to hiring decisions by employers.
Consider the plight of Sherry Long, 68, who witnessed racism firsthand when she was just 10, an experience that continues to impact her financial well-being.
On a hot summer day in 1959, Long and her mother walked the 2.5 miles from their log cabin to the Rawlins, Wyoming, municipal building twice in one day, the second time to ask why the city had turned off their water.
On their first visit, they had paid their water bill in cash.
"I just gave you $300," Long's mother, an African-American, told the city worker, a white woman.
"You didn't give me any money," Long said the clerk replied.
Long's mother, a nurse's aide and house cleaner who lived paycheck to paycheck, pleaded with her employers for emergency loans and then worked overtime to pay off the debts.
On that day, Long made a vow to herself: She would avoid the white, mainstream institutions that reminded her of the one that stole from her mother.
A soft-spoken woman, Long chokes back tears as she recounts how she hoped that by this time in her life, after earning her bachelor's degree in psychology and working for nearly 30 years in the non-profit sector, she would own a house and have good credit.
Instead, after paying annual interest rates of up to 700% on emergency payday loans to cover her rent and basic living costs, she fell behind and got evicted from her two-bedroom apartment in an upscale Salt Lake City neighborhood.
After couch-surfing with friends for more than a year, she now rents a one-bedroom apartment above a busy restaurant, across the street from a massage parlor in a high-crime area.
Long's credit score remains far lower than the average FICO score of 695.
She says she never considered seeking help from a white-owned institution. "They just didn't seem like they were meant for people like us," Long said.
Jacqueline Scott, an associate professor of philosophy who specializes in race theory at Chicago's Loyola University, understands that traumatized people go into a "kind of defensive crouch."
In fact, this PTSD-like response is so prevalent that Scott has coined a term to help her students understand it: "meta oppression."
"It's the depression that comes from having already dealt with oppression for an extended period of time," Scott explained.
Ricki Lowitz, chief executive officer at Working Credit, a Chicago-based nonprofit that helps clients in seven states navigate the credit system, believes that the way to assist disenfranchised consumers is to first help them overcome "their deep seated fear of credit."
Nearly 80% of Working Credit's clients are people of color.
There is longstanding debate over whether the algorithms that drive the credit scoring system are racially biased.
Joanne Gaskin, vice president of scores and analytics at credit-scoring company FICO, says the firm doesn't use age, address, employment, income, gender or race in generating their scores.
"The fact that race is not factored into the credit score is perhaps the greatest opportunity we have to help people of color level the playing field," Lowitz said.
When her clients learn how the credit system works, many are angry that they did not have the information earlier, she says.
"We meet people who have been beaten down by the system," Lowitz said. "In some cases, we are contradicting their parents and grandparents who have told them to stay away."
The median credit score for participants in Working Credit's 18-month program increased by 45 points for Hispanic participants and by 44 points for African Americans.
Stanley Fenelon, of Boston, is one graduate of the program.
In 2016, the 26-year-old African-American had spent about a year sleeping in his car while working at a paid internship.
After overcoming that struggle and finding a job, Fenelon faced another challenge: cleaning up his credit history. His low scores disqualified him from affordable car loans and safe apartment rentals that he needed to stabilize his life.
"As with just about any African-American or minority I know, my parents didn't know about credit," he said. "I was taught to take great caution with it, everyone had so much fear."
Instead of seeking credit, Fenelon's family repeatedly urged him to be "independent."
As a result, Fenelon eventually found himself with little in savings or access to credit, contributing to his plunge into homelessness.
Even when he managed to land a job as a business analyst at Harvard University, Fenelon said he was passed over numerous times for apartment rentals by landlords looking for "more qualified applicants."
Confounded, he enrolled in a Working Credit workshop, where he learned to negotiate with creditors, strategically pay off his debts and assuage his fear of banks.
His credit score rose from the low 400's to the high 600's and Fenelon moved into an apartment in a middle-class neighborhood.
His perspective about credit has changed dramatically.
"Okay, you accept that they made the rules," he said. "And you say, 'Alright, whatever, fine.' But then you turn around and beat them at their own game."
Lori Teresa Yearwood is a freelance journalist who specializes in collapse and the recovery from collapse. A Contributing Editor at the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle and The American Prospect, among other publications.