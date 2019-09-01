National Weather Service corrects Trump on Hurricane Dorian: 'Alabama will not see any impacts'

President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...Investingread more
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.Traderead more
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The shootings in West Texas come just a few weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso left 22 people dead.U.S. Newsread more
Protesters want the full withdrawal of a bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.Asia Newsread more
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.Technologyread more
Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen sees a phenomenon that could send stocks off to the races.Trading Nationread more
FedEx and UPS are taking different approaches to dealing with Amazon, which is now a competitor in the shipping industry.Transportationread more
American joined United in removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until December as the planes' worldwide grounding approaches the six-month mark.Airlinesread more
Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.Investingread more
China has started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a $75-billion target list.Economyread more
Hurricane Dorian will not hit Alabama, said the National Weather Service on Sunday, contradicting comments made by President Trump earlier.
"Alabama will NOT see any impacts from , " said the NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama in a Twitter post Sunday. "We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. "
Earlier, the president had said on Twitter that in addition to Florida, "South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated."
Trump suggested much the same thing about Alabama in comments to reporters on Sunday on the White House South Lawn.
"We don't know where it's going to hit, seems to be going to Florida, now it should be going to Georgia, the Carolinas," he said. "Alabama to get a bit of a beat down. You'll be learning more probably over the course of the next 24 hours."
Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday. The storm was sustaining wind speeds of 185 miles per hour as of Sunday afternoon, making it the strongest hurricane on record in the area.
The National Hurricane Center has issued storm warnings for several areas along Florida's east coast. It also said rainfall could produce flash floods in the coastal Carolinas and Georgia.