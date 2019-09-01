See what Disney's new 'Star Wars' Galactic Starcruiser hotel will look like

Disney has launched two new "Star Wars"-themed attractions at the company's theme parks in California and Florida, attracting crowds of fans looking to enjoy a glass of blue milk while gazing at the Millennium Falcon. Now, "Star Wars" fans can look forward to an "immersive hotel" that will aim to make them feel like they're really living in "a galaxy far, far away," with a new "Star Wars"-themed hotel at its Florida theme park and resort.
Called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the hotel does not yet have a planned opening date, but Disney recently revealed the first details.
Disney describes the hotel as a "two-night experience" where guests will spend roughly 48 hours interacting with "Star Wars" characters and other "passengers" on the Starcruiser, as the hotel will be built to resemble an intergalactic spaceship, called the Halcyon.
After checking in at Walt Disney World, guests will enter a Launch Pod that transports them to "space" (aka the hotel atrium), where they will kick off two days of interactive attractions that allow guests to become "the hero of your very own 'Star Wars' adventure," the company said at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim on Aug. 25.
When they're not being shuttled to the Galaxy's Edge theme park land, Starcruiser guests will be able to spend their time on themed activities like practicing their lightsaber skills in a special training program. "It's like what we saw Luke Skywalker do [in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope"] as he was just learning to use the force," Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering, said at the D23 Expo.
There will also be a ship bridge where guests can quiz the hotel's crew on how the Halcyon's (fictional) navigation and weapons systems work. And Disney executives also teased the fact that the hotel's interactive experiences will include staged battles between the Starcruiser and enemy ships.
Also featured in the Starcruiser hotel will be a "Star Wars"-themed bar, called the Silver C Lounge, as well as passenger cabins that include windows with views of the "Star Wars" galaxy. In addition to featuring an "alien crew," every window on the Starcruiser offers views into deep space with "ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place," Morrow Johnson said at D23.
Disney opened the doors on its new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Walt Disney World in Florida on Thursday, coming about three months after the California-based Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland in Anaheim.
Disney also made a host of other announcements at the D23 Expo, including what the company promised will be a "historic transformation" for Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park. The company also revealed new details of numerous new TV series and movies headed to Disney+, the company's forthcoming streaming service, including new shows joining the "Star Wars" franchise such as "The Mandalorian" and a new series with actor Ewan McGregor reprising his film role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.
