See what Disney's new 'Star Wars' Galactic Starcruiser hotel will look like

Disney has launched two new "Star Wars"-themed attractions at the company's theme parks in California and Florida, attracting crowds of fans looking to enjoy a glass of blue milk while gazing at the Millennium Falcon. Now, "Star Wars" fans can look forward to an "immersive hotel" that will aim to make them feel like they're really living in "a galaxy far, far away," with a new "Star Wars"-themed hotel at its Florida theme park and resort. Called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the hotel does not yet have a planned opening date, but Disney recently revealed the first details. Disney describes the hotel as a "two-night experience" where guests will spend roughly 48 hours interacting with "Star Wars" characters and other "passengers" on the Starcruiser, as the hotel will be built to resemble an intergalactic spaceship, called the Halcyon.

A concept image of the Halcyon spaceship. Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

After checking in at Walt Disney World, guests will enter a Launch Pod that transports them to "space" (aka the hotel atrium), where they will kick off two days of interactive attractions that allow guests to become "the hero of your very own 'Star Wars' adventure," the company said at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim on Aug. 25.

Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

When they're not being shuttled to the Galaxy's Edge theme park land, Starcruiser guests will be able to spend their time on themed activities like practicing their lightsaber skills in a special training program. "It's like what we saw Luke Skywalker do [in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope"] as he was just learning to use the force," Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering, said at the D23 Expo.

A concept image for Disney's planned Galactic Starcruiser hotel shows a guest training with a lightsaber. Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

There will also be a ship bridge where guests can quiz the hotel's crew on how the Halcyon's (fictional) navigation and weapons systems work. And Disney executives also teased the fact that the hotel's interactive experiences will include staged battles between the Starcruiser and enemy ships. Also featured in the Starcruiser hotel will be a "Star Wars"-themed bar, called the Silver C Lounge, as well as passenger cabins that include windows with views of the "Star Wars" galaxy. In addition to featuring an "alien crew," every window on the Starcruiser offers views into deep space with "ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place," Morrow Johnson said at D23.

A model of the Halcyon spaceship on display at Disney's D23 Expo. Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images