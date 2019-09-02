Skip Navigation
Politics

Sterling slips on rumors UK government is preparing for a snap election

Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Key Points
  • Political commentators have speculated that Boris Johnson could ask his lawmakers to vote for a snap election if opposition lawmakers are successful in passing the legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.
  • The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31.
  • The British pound had already been falling on Monday morning after new data showed manufacturing contracted last month at the fastest rate in seven years. 
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019.
Henry Nicholls | Reuters

Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday following dismal manufacturing data and speculation that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be planning a general election in the coming months.

The currency slipped 0.7% on the session to trade at $1.2074 by 1:30 p.m. London time.

Johnson is due to meet his cabinet for an emergency meeting later on Monday, with reports that he will also be speaking to members of the wider Conservative Party too. Opposition lawmakers are trying to pass legislation this week to stop a no-deal Brexit — something that has increased in probability in recent months as Johnson has pledged to leave the EU "come what may" on October 31.

Political commentators have speculated that Johnson could ask his lawmakers to vote for a snap election if opposition lawmakers are successful in passing the legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

VIDEO2:1002:10
The British pound should be stronger, heading towards 2020
Street Signs Asia

"Cabinet is being called for this afternoon," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter. "Real possibility now Johnson might put a motion down to ask MPs to vote for an election this week."

Sky's political editor also said there were rumors that Downing Street was looking to force a vote on an early election. The Guardian newspaper's political correspondent said there were "very strong rumors" that a U.K election could be called this week and The Sun's political editor said that Johnson "is preparing to go to the country."

The British pound had already been falling on Monday morning after new data showed manufacturing contracted last month at the fastest rate in seven years. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.4 from 48.0 in July, far below market expectations.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, noted that the pound had also been falling on news that Conservative MPs could be thrown out of the party if they voted against the government on the bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

"Growing rumors that a snap election could be called has added to the political uncertainty and the pressure on the pound," she told CNBC via email.

Reuters contributed to this report.