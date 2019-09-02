Sterling slips on rumors UK government is preparing for a snap election

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019.

Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday following dismal manufacturing data and speculation that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be planning a general election in the coming months.

The currency slipped 0.7% on the session to trade at $1.2074 by 1:30 p.m. London time.

Johnson is due to meet his cabinet for an emergency meeting later on Monday, with reports that he will also be speaking to members of the wider Conservative Party too. Opposition lawmakers are trying to pass legislation this week to stop a no-deal Brexit — something that has increased in probability in recent months as Johnson has pledged to leave the EU "come what may" on October 31.

Political commentators have speculated that Johnson could ask his lawmakers to vote for a snap election if opposition lawmakers are successful in passing the legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.