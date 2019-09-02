China lodges a tariff case against the US at the WTO

Skip Navigation
China takes cautious steps with new tariffs, leaving most to...

The proportion of Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods that took effect on Sunday only account for about one third of more than 5,000 product lines listed.

China Economyread more

Britain prepares for showdown as opposition lawmakers try to stop...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit on October 31 "do or die, come what may."

Europe Politicsread more

China's factory activity unexpectedly expands in August, a...

China's manufacturing activity expanded in August, according to results of a private survey released on Monday amid the country's escalating trade war with the U.S.

China Economyread more

Argentina imposes currency controls as its economic crisis...

The temporary measures allow the government to restrict foreign currency purchases following a sharp drop in the super-sensitive peso.

World Marketsread more

Sterling slips on rumors UK government is preparing for a snap...

Sterling fell Monday following dismal manufacturing data and speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be planning a general election.

Europe Politicsread more

President Trump ordered US firms to ditch China, but many already...

President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...

Investingread more

'Wanton destruction' make people less sympathetic to Hong Kong...

Thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to...

Asia Economyread more

A US-China deal that lacks 'strategic trust' could be...

The U.S.-China trade war — which has hit business sentiment and roiled financial markets — is often cited as a major risk to global growth.

World Economyread more

Consumers could be winners as Singapore shakes up its digital...

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will distribute up to five digital banking licenses for non-banking entities to provide financial services to retail customers and SMEs.

Technologyread more

China's gas demand growth rate to slow in 2019, government report...

China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production,...

China Economyread more

Trump says trade talks still planned for September after China...

"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.

Traderead more

The rise and fall of the headphone jack

The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.

Technologyread more
World Economy

China lodges a tariff case against the US at the WTO

Containers sit at the Yangshan Port in Shanghai, China, Aug. 6, 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters

China has lodged a case against the United States with the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday — including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions — as China began imposing new duties on U.S. crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war.

The latest tariffs actions violated the consensus reached by leaders of China and the U.S. in a meeting in Osaka, the commerce ministry said in the statement. China will firmly defend its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules, it said.