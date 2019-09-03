Boeing slides on report the 737 Max could remain grounded into crucial holiday travel season

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, rattling financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.US Marketsread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Huawei disputed claims of technology theft that the Wall Street Journal reported are being probed by federal prosecutors.Technologyread more
September is the worst month for stocks, historically, averaging a 1% drop.Trading Nationread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hit the highest since May 2017 on Tuesday as slowing global growth abroad strengthen the United States currency.Currenciesread more
Sterling fell as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.Marketsread more
The Dow is set to drop about 200 points at Tuesday's open on Wall Street, under pressure after the Trump administration imposed more China tariffs.Marketsread more
Shares of Boeing are down in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the 737 Max may not be back in service in time for holiday travel.Marketsread more
Experts and industry advocates say the proposals are rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of Section 230, and could unravel the internet as we know it.Technologyread more
Shares of Boeing fell on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the 737 Max may not be back in service in time for holiday travel.
The aerospace giant was down 2.4% in premarket trading after the report, which said that officials at the Federal Aviation Administration are frustrated with the level of cooperation from Boeing as it tries to get its plane approved to fly once again. The Max has been grounded since mid-March following two fatal crashes.
Major airlines have been pushing back their target dates for bringing the plane back into their fleets, including Southwest and several foreign airlines saying they don't expect the Max to return until 2020. United and American Airlines have canceled flights with the Max until December.
American said that extending the delay of the 737 Max through November would result in about 140 flights per day being canceled.
The FAA announced in June that it had found an additional issue in the Max that Boeing needed to address before it allowed the plane to fly again.
"The FAA is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 Max to passenger service. The FAA will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so," the agency said in a statement at the time.
Boeing, which has a market cap of about $200 billion, has seen its share price fall roughly 20% since early March.
Here is the full WSJ report.