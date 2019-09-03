UK lawmakers vote to take control of parliament in bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit

EU flags flutter on the day of Britain's newly elected prime minister Boris Johnson's debut in the House of Commons, outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on July 25, 2019.

U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.

A majority of lawmakers, including opposition politicians and so-called "rebel" members of the ruling Conservative Party, voted 328 to 301 Tuesday to take control of parliamentary business from the government. This would in theory allow them to push through legislation that could block government efforts to withdraw the U.K. from the EU without a deal on October 31. Johnson said he would bring forward a motion for a new general election following the setback.

Government ministers had acknowledged ahead of the vote that it would test the parliament's confidence in Johnson's relatively new government; could serve to undermine his Brexit strategy, and might precipitate fresh elections.

Another vote will now be held as early as Wednesday on the legislation, and, if passed, it would pressure the prime minister to request another extension to the U.K.'s departure date, to January 31, 2020.

A draft copy of that legislation released by one of its authors Monday night indicated the prime minister would be obliged to request an extension by October 19 unless parliament approves a new Brexit deal or signs off on a no-deal departure.

The legislation has been tabled by lawmakers who say they are concerned over the economic and political consequences of an abrupt departure from the EU. This "disorderly" exit, as they have termed it, would see the U.K. leave the EU's single market, customs union and other EU institutions and regulatory bodies overnight, without a transition period in which to negotiate a new trade deal.

Johnson has insisted that the U.K. needs to keep the threat of a no-deal departure intact in order to achieve concessions from the EU on the currently available Brexit deal. The U.K. leader, a pro-Brexit politician who was an integral part of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, had once again promised in a national televised address on Monday night that the U.K. would leave the EU on October 31 "no ifs and no buts."

The Conservative-led government had earlier warned its own MPs (Members of Parliament) that they risked expulsion from the party's parliamentary grouping and the loss of Conservative support in any future election if they were to vote for this legislation to block a no-deal Brexit. After one member publicly defected to the opposition Liberal Democrats as Johnson began speaking Tuesday evening, almost two dozen other high profile members have been stripped of their formal party affiliation for their opposing votes.

And officials at 10 Downing Street have told British media outlets that October 14 or 15 would be a likely date for a new national vote, although the government would need two-thirds of parliament to bring that plan into effect.

Johnson indicated after his defeat late Tuesday night that he would now pursue an election through that parliamentary route, though opposition lawmakers made clear they would require Wednesday's legislation be passed before they offer their consent.