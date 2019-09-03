Disney Cruise Line employees who rode out storm on Castaway Cay are safe

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
The move comes a year after Chavez's long ascent at Goldman appeared to stall.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
They may have waited longer than previous generations, but millennials are showing a strong desire to become homeowners, especially older millennials. That is strengthening...Real Estateread more
The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.Entertainmentread more
The MTA is considering asking people not to remove Apple AirPods before or after getting on the subway in an effort to cut down on the number that need to be rescued from...Technologyread more
The probe by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz of the DOJ and FBI's conduct during the FISA warrant process is "nearing completion," according to a...Politicsread more
The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.
The company's Castaway Cay, which has been used as a private cruise destination since 1998, is located about 40 miles from where the center of Hurricane Dorian first made landfall on Great Abaco. Disney said the island was not hit by Dorian's hurricane-force winds but experienced winds at the level of a tropical storm. Tropical storms become hurricanes when winds reach in excess of 73 mph.
The 1,000-acre island is home to more than 60 workers who are on site year-round.
"Many of our guests have asked questions about Castaway Cay," Disney wrote on its cruise line website. "Some of our crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority. As forecasted, sustained winds on the island did not extend beyond tropical force strength and our crew has returned to their living quarters after spending a few hours in our storm shelter yesterday."
The company said the storm shelter was designed for situations such as Hurricane Dorian and has restrooms, power and is well stocked with food and water.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Castaway Cay was and currently is in a hurricane warning. However, the NHC said it does not have an observation site on the island, so it doesn't know whether the island experienced hurricane or tropical-force winds.
The concern over how Disney was treating employees came after a tweet claimed the company had left nearly 100 employees on the island during a Category 5 hurricane. However, the tweet has since been deleted and the claims could not be confirmed.
The Disney Dream, one of the company's massive cruise ships which stops at Castaway Cay during its voyages, was initially supposed to return to Port Canaveral on Wednesday. However, the company extended the ship's sailing until Thursday to ensure the port was safe.
Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island, NHC said Tuesday.
The hurricane has reportedly weakened to a Category 2, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. At least five people have been killed during the storm, which has been pounding the Bahamas for days. When the hurricane hit the Abaco Islands it was considered a Category 5 storm.