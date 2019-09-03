Facebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues 'Tag Suggestions'

The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.Politicsread more
Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.Retailread more
Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about the role of climate change in more intense and slower-moving storms.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer then enlisted multiple CEOs to call the president and warn him about the impact such a move...Politicsread more
Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...Retailread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.Marketsread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.Technologyread more
During recent fundraisers Biden campaign officials have tried to limit the former vice president's private interactions with lobbyists in order to avoid a perception that his...2020 Electionsread more
Starboard has previously taken stakes in tech companies like Marvell and Yahoo.Technologyread more
"This is a step in the right direction — and I'm grateful Walmart has taken action — but we can't rely on corporations to stop gun violence," Beto O'Rourke says.Politicsread more
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said the "possibility of a prison term" should be considered for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview.Technologyread more
Facebook said on Tuesday its face recognition technology will now be available to all users with an option to opt out, while deciding to discontinue a related feature called 'Tag Suggestions'.
Face recognition, which was available to some Facebook users since December 2017, notifies an account holder if their profile photo is used by someone else or if they appear in photos where they have not been tagged.
Tag Suggestions, which used face recognition only to suggest a user to tag friends in photos, has been at the center of a privacy related lawsuit since 2015.
The lawsuit by Illinois users accused the social media company of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, claiming it illegally collected and stored biometric data of millions of users without their consent.
Last month, a federal appeals court rejected Facebook's effort to undo the class action status of the lawsuit.
"We have always disclosed our use of face recognition technology and that people can turn it on or off at any time," Facebook said last month.
The company said it continues to engage with privacy experts, academics, regulators and its users on how it uses face recognition and the options users have to control it.