Goldman Sachs raises 'no deal' Brexit chances as general election looms

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, rattling financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.US Marketsread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
September is the worst month for stocks, historically, averaging a 1% drop.Trading Nationread more
Sterling fell as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.Marketsread more
China has taken "all efforts" to address some of the U.S. concerns, said Wang Huiyao, president of Center for China and Globalization.World Economyread more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned members of his own party not to undermine the U.K.'s position in talks with the EU.Europe Politicsread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
The latest announcement from Huawei puts it ahead of its closest competitors Nokia and Ericsson, according to their latest publicly released contract numbers.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump had said earlier this summer that he chose to delay part of the taxes on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports set to take effect Sept. 1 until Dec. 15...Retailread more
At least 25 people were confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a tragic boat fire early Monday near an island off the Southern California coast.U.S. Newsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump may have the power to order American companies in China to leave the world's second largest economy, but it would cost him politically, said a...China Economyread more
Goldman Sachs has raised its estimate for the likelihood Britain will crash out of the European Union without a deal to 25% from 20% citing the prolonged suspension of Parliament, as lawmakers decide the fate of the government's Brexit plans.
Goldman said its base case with a 45% probability remained that a close variant of the existing Brexit deal which was rejected three times will pass in the House of Commons.
The bank cut the probability of no Brexit to 30% from 35%.UK lawmakers will decide on Tuesday whether to shunt Britain towards a snap election when they vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.