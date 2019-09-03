Here's how the financial markets typically do in September: It's not pretty

A trader wipes his eyes as he watches stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

Stocks could be in for a rough time in September if history is any indication.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows. In fact, the 30-stock average trades positive just 47% of the time in September. The S&P 500 does not fare much better either. In September, the broad index loses an average of 0.47% and trades positive just 52% of the time. The Nasdaq Composite averages a marginal gain in September.

This September could be especially tough for investors as U.S.-China trade tensions remain high while the U.S. and global economies show signs of slowing down.

"The global macroeconomic picture continues to show fragility," Katie Nixon, CIO at Northern Trust Wealth Management, wrote in a note. "We expect overall growth to trend lower under the weight of growing trade uncertainty."