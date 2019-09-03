The world's largest beauty company sees China as its digital 'laboratory'

China is "a great laboratory" for beauty giant L'Oreal in terms of how it tries out new technology, according to its chief digital officer.

It is the "most digitalized" country in the world, Lubomira Rochet told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum.

"I think that the usage we see, the habits, the consumption patterns out there are really phenomenal, like 90% of every sale is done on mobile, and the (way) people (shop), there is no difference between on and offline, it's a continuum of experiences," she said.

E-commerce makes up 40% of L'Oreal's sales in China, up from about 2% in 2012, Rochet said, and that compares to 13.2% for the business globally. "The magnitude of the change has been tremendous," Rochet added.

It's a market where many consumers buy via messaging apps such as WeChat, so L'Oreal has integrated technology to let people "try on" lipsticks by pointing their smartphone camera at themselves. The L'Oreal-owned Giorgio Armani make-up brand became the first luxury line to use the technology on WeChat in July.

"It has seen a massive digitalization, so everything we see coming from China we think will spread out. And it's a great laboratory for us, China, you know in order to be able to take those best practices and be able to spread them in other countries," Rochet added.