HSBC processes first blockchain letter of credit using Chinese yuan

Sterling fell below $1.20 on Tuesday morning, reaching levels not seen since October 2016 as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.Marketsread more
China has taken "all efforts" to address some of the U.S. concerns, said Wang Huiyao, president of Center for China and Globalization.World Economyread more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned members of his own party not to undermine the U.K.'s position in talks with the EU.read more
The latest announcement from Huawei puts it ahead of its closest competitors Nokia and Ericsson, according to their latest publicly released contract numbers.Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump may have the power to order American companies in China to leave the world's second largest economy, but it would cost him politically, said a...China Economyread more
The powerful Category 4 storm all but halted Monday afternoon as it pounded the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. braced for bruising winds and rain.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A sense of nationalism is growing in China, and that could bolster support for those hoping to wait out the trade dispute with the U.S., said Max Baucus, a former American...China Politicsread more
Johnson says he does not want to call for a new election in Britain as Parliament could try again to delay the U.K.'s exit from the EU.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump "doesn't necessarily need a deal" with China as he seeks reelection in 2020, according to a senior director at the U.S.-China Business Council.Politicsread more
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1% on Tuesday, in a widely expected move.Asia Marketsread more
Hong Kong has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations since June, in response to a proposed law that would allow people suspected of crimes on the...Asia Politicsread more
HSBC completed the first yuan-denominated blockchain-based letter of credit transaction, the bank said on Tuesday.
HSBC, like many of its competitors, has been looking to use digital ledger technology, or blockchain, to streamline the traditionally paper-based and bureaucratic business of financing trade.
As the first such transaction to use the Chinese currency, this deal marks a step forward in the use of the Voltron trade finance platform, developed by eight banks including BNP Paribas, and Standard Chartered as well as HSBC.
So far transactions using the platform have primarily been individual pilot cases, but Ajay Sharma, HSBC's regional head of global trade and receivables finance for Asia-Pacific, said that progress was being made toward a full proposition, and what could be a commercially acceptable model for banks.
"We are hoping that we will have something by end of the year, maybe the first quarter of next year, where will we know from Voltron what it costs, at which point, a lot of banks who might be sitting on the sidelines will be able to make a decision," he said.
"Clearly we are hoping that through this technology, the unit cost of doing a transaction comes down, along with other benefits, such as speed."
HSBC said, citing SWIFT data, that 1.2 million letters of credit, documents issued by a bank guaranteeing a buyer's payment to a seller, worth US$750 billion were issued into and out of China alone in 2018.
This particular deal involved Hong Kong-based MTC Electronic exporting a shipment of LCD parts and panels to its parent company, Shenzhen MTC, based across the border from Hong Kong.
The exchange of the electronic documents was completed in 24 hours, compared to the typical five to 10 days for conventional document exchange, the bank said.