HSBC processes first blockchain letter of credit using Chinese yuan

HSBC's U.K. headquarters are seen at the Canary Wharf financial district of London on July 31, 2018.

HSBC completed the first yuan-denominated blockchain-based letter of credit transaction, the bank said on Tuesday.

HSBC, like many of its competitors, has been looking to use digital ledger technology, or blockchain, to streamline the traditionally paper-based and bureaucratic business of financing trade.

As the first such transaction to use the Chinese currency, this deal marks a step forward in the use of the Voltron trade finance platform, developed by eight banks including BNP Paribas, and Standard Chartered as well as HSBC.

So far transactions using the platform have primarily been individual pilot cases, but Ajay Sharma, HSBC's regional head of global trade and receivables finance for Asia-Pacific, said that progress was being made toward a full proposition, and what could be a commercially acceptable model for banks.