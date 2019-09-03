JP Morgan: The stock market 'will advance into year-end'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, rattling financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.US Marketsread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Huawei disputed claims of technology theft that the Wall Street Journal reported are being probed by federal prosecutors.Technologyread more
September is the worst month for stocks, historically, averaging a 1% drop.Trading Nationread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hit the highest since May 2017 on Tuesday as slowing global growth abroad strengthen the United States currency.Currenciesread more
Sterling fell as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.Marketsread more
The Dow is set to drop about 200 points at Tuesday's open on Wall Street, under pressure after the Trump administration imposed more China tariffs.Marketsread more
Shares of Boeing are down in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the 737 Max may not be back in service in time for holiday travel.Marketsread more
Experts and industry advocates say the proposals are rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of Section 230, and could unravel the internet as we know it.Technologyread more
Markets will rally for the rest of the year, according to J.P. Morgan.
Despite trade war uncertainty, the firm said equities will go up before a potential recession.
"We now believe that (the) market will advance into year-end," Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients Monday.
Markets had a volatile month in August, largely driven by the U.S.-China trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day of the year on Aug. 14, when the bond market's main yield curve inverted, as investors poured into safe haven bonds while global economic uncertainty reigned. The confluence of low interest rates at home and abroad and the tariff war with China caused a pullback in August, but Mislav said technicals have improved and U.S. stocks will go up.
Positives for the market could come from a second rate cut from the Federal Reserve and the restart of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing, said Mislav.
Historically, if Federal Reserve rate cuts are not followed by a recession, the next three, six and 12 months are strong for equities, Mislav noted. Fed policymakers meet in two weeks.
Although the next move in the trade war is a "wildcard," Mislav said "that the hurdle rate for any positive development is quite low now, that the US administration will be sensitive to adverse impacts from trade uncertainty on corporates and on the consumer, and that the latest threats might not be implemented after all."
The world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on one another's goods on Sunday.
Mislav also said the firm still favors U.S. stocks over European equities. Despite record buybacks, earnings growth is better in the U.S. than the rest of the world, he said.
"Furthermore, the US yield curve has the most scope to re-steepen, compared to the other regions, and the potential peaking in the USD is likely to help US corporate revenues, on margin. "
— With reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom