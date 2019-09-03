Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in stores

Skip Navigation
Trump was so angry he wanted to double China tariffs before...

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.

UK lawmakers vote to take control of parliament in bid to prevent...

U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.

NRA slams Walmart for caving to 'elites' after retailer ends...

The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.

Some retailers resist price hikes on tariff-hit goods, Casabella...

Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...

Here's how the financial markets typically do in September: It's...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.

Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investor skepticism grows

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.

Walmart plans to dramatically step back from ammunition sales...

Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.

As Dorian stalls, scientists debate if climate change is creating...

Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about the role of climate change in more intense and slower-moving storms.

Joe Biden campaign aides try to block lobbyists from meeting him...

During recent fundraisers Biden campaign officials have tried to limit the former vice president's private interactions with lobbyists in order to avoid a perception that his...

Box shares leap as activist hedge fund Starboard takes 7.5% stake

Starboard has previously taken stakes in tech companies like Marvell and Yahoo.

Senator says Facebook's Zuckerberg should face 'possibility of a...

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said the "possibility of a prison term" should be considered for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview.

Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in stores

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores.
  • The announced changes come amid a wave of deadly shootings in the U.S., including two at Walmart stores earlier this summer. 
Customers pump gasoline at a Kroger gasoline station in the parking lot of one of the company's grocery stores in Worthington, Ohio in 2006.
Gary Gardiner | Getty Images

Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.

The announced changes come amid a wave of deadly shootings in the U.S., including two at Walmart stores this summer.

Both companies are also calling on the government to strengthen background checks.

"Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers," Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs, said in an emailed statement. "We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence."

"A year ago, Kroger made the conscious decision to completely exit the firearm and ammunition business when we stopped selling them in our Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest," she also said. "Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms."

After a shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, Kroger said its Fred Meyer stores would stop selling firearms to buyers under 21.

