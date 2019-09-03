Trump ally Lindsey Graham urges Attorney General Barr to declassify Russia probe files

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key ally of President Donald Trump, urged Attorney General William Barr to declassify materials related to the investigation by the Department of Justice's inspector general into alleged abuses during the Russia probe.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's probe of the Justice Department and FBI's conduct during the FISA warrant process is "nearing completion," according to a letter Graham sent Barr.

Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is concerned the FBI and Justice Department misled the FISA court in late 2016 and 2017 to investigate former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, in their reliance on an anti-Trump dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

"In order for the Inspector General to be able to present the most complete results of his investigation to Congress and the American people, certain documents will need to be declassified and released to the public," Graham wrote in the letter. "I write to urge you to declassify all documents the Inspector General identifies as appropriate for declassification as much as possible, without harming national security."

He has previously said on his Twitter account that the FISA report will be "ugly and damning" for the DOJ.

Republicans have pressed for declassification of FBI and Justice Department documents related to the Russia probe. They have also recently pushed for the release of transcripts of former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos' conversations with Stefan Halper, an alleged FBI informant.

Democrats countered that the FBI and the Justice Department acted appropriately on the basis of probable cause.

Barr said he is working closely with Horowitz, whose FISA report is expected to be released as early as this month, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.