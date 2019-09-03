Australia's 25 best start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

Australia's vibrant start-up scene has this year opened the door to a wealth of attractive new employment opportunities in industries ranging from security to tech.

But it's in financial services that new businesses are making the greatest waves, according to a new workplace ranking.

Financial services disruptors make up six of LinkedIn's 10 most attractive start-ups to work for in Australia this year, with one-year-old challenger bank Judo earning the top spot.

The new entrant is joined in the rankings by a number of digital banks, lending and financial advisory firms, as well as major names from the design, logistics and cosmetics sectors.

To be considered for this year's list, companies had to be privately-held, be seven years or younger, and have 50 or more employees. They were then ranked based on LinkedIn user feedback across four criteria: Employment growth; engagement with employees; job interest; and ability to attract top talent from leading employers.

CNBC Make It takes a look at the list of the 25 most attractive start-ups in Australia right now.