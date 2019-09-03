Australia's 25 best start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

Australia's vibrant start-up scene has this year opened the door to a wealth of attractive new employment opportunities in industries ranging from security to tech.
But it's in financial services that new businesses are making the greatest waves, according to a new workplace ranking.
Financial services disruptors make up six of LinkedIn's 10 most attractive start-ups to work for in Australia this year, with one-year-old challenger bank Judo earning the top spot.
The new entrant is joined in the rankings by a number of digital banks, lending and financial advisory firms, as well as major names from the design, logistics and cosmetics sectors.
To be considered for this year's list, companies had to be privately-held, be seven years or younger, and have 50 or more employees. They were then ranked based on LinkedIn user feedback across four criteria: Employment growth; engagement with employees; job interest; and ability to attract top talent from leading employers.
CNBC Make It takes a look at the list of the 25 most attractive start-ups in Australia right now.
25. LegalVision — Legal services
24. HiSmile — Cosmetics
23. Clinic to Cloud — Computer software
22. Enable Professional Services — Information technology
21. Cover Genius — Insurance
20. Barhead Solutions — Information technology
19. GO1 — E-learning
18. RedEye Apps — Computer software
17. GetCapital — Financial services
16. Versent — Information technology
15. Verdia — Renewables and environment
14. Moula — Financial services
13. Integrity Life — Insurance
12. Alex Solutions — Computer solutions
11. Flare HR — Human resources
Global headcount: 68
Headquarters: Sydney
Sydney-headquartered start-up Sonder, launched in 2016, provides 24/7 security response services at the click of an app. Its founders, two ex-Australian Army soldiers and a lawyer, take teamwork very seriously, and job candidates who can recognize other people who contributed to their successes are often regarded favorably.
Global headcount: 103
Headquarters: Melbourne
Five-year-old payments platform Assembly Payments looks for employees who embody the company's five principles: Excellence; curiosity; empathy; ownership; and customer care. Those who make the cut get to hear the intriguing story of the company's inception from one of its founders.
Global headcount: 300
Headquarters: Melbourne
Melbourne-headquartered financial advice service Viridian Advisory jumps 16 places from last year. It puts a strong emphasis on curiosity, and rewards staff by enabling them to buy shares in the business.
Global headcount: 57
Headquarters: Sydney
Logistics company Shippit provides day-of delivery services on behalf of Australian retailers. Co-founder Rob Hango-Zada says the 'Uberisation' of customer service means retailers need to move to same-day delivery if they want to survive. The company's mantra is, "make ship happen, every single day."
Global headcount: 70
Headquarters: Sydney
Launched in February 2019 to disrupt Australia's home loan market, Athena Home Loans has quickly made an impact, receiving $345 million worth of loan applications within its first week. The new start-up takes a forward-looking approach to the workplace too, encouraging staff to feel at home and let their own personal brand shine.
Global headcount: 64
Headquarters: Sydney
Two-year-old digital bank Xinja focuses on helping customers track both their spending and saving — using artificial intelligence and mobile technology. The company has 10 straight-talking rules for would-be employees on its website. Those who make it through to the final round of interviews will be expected to have a 30-minute sit-down coffee with the CEO.
Global headcount: 1,700
Headquarters: Melbourne
IT company Mantel Group has grown aggressively in its 18 months, building and acquiring four brands — CMD Solutions, DigIO, Eliiza and Kasna — to enhance its tech services offering. To fuel that growth, the business is continuously hiring, and a commitment to diversity means a female is involved on every interview panel.
Global headcount: 116
Headquarters: Sydney
Volt Bank launched in late-2017 by former bankers from NAB and Barclays who wanted to improve the banking experience for customers. They aim to do that by holding regular feedback sessions with future customers. Volt received its licence in January this year, making it the first Australian digital startup bank to do so in more than a decade, and it aims to launch its app in the coming months.
Global headcount: 400
Headquarters: Sydney
Multi-billion-dollar start-up Canva recently celebrated the billionth design created on its graphic design platform. The business, which last year ranked in first place, is now expanding internationally. It expects to add 600 new staff to its 400-strong workforce this year, focusing especially on its new offices in Manila and Beijing.
Global headcount: 136
Headquarters: Melbourne
A new entrant to LinkedIn's top start-ups list, one-year-old Judo Bank jumps to the top of 2019's ranking. The challenger bank, which focuses on the small business lending space, says it is not seeking to hire "refugees" from the big banks, but people who want to build a new banking experience from the ground up.
That mentality has attracted a diverse team across the bank's three offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with 40% of staff hailing from overseas.
