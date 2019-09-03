Amazon shares will rally nearly 50% as one-day Prime shipping rolls out, RBC says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, rattling financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.US Marketsread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Huawei disputed claims of technology theft that the Wall Street Journal reported are being probed by federal prosecutors.Technologyread more
September is the worst month for stocks, historically, averaging a 1% drop.Trading Nationread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hit the highest since May 2017 on Tuesday as slowing global growth abroad strengthen the United States currency.Currenciesread more
Sterling fell as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.Marketsread more
The Dow is set to drop about 200 points at Tuesday's open on Wall Street, under pressure after the Trump administration imposed more China tariffs.Marketsread more
Shares of Boeing are down in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the 737 Max may not be back in service in time for holiday travel.Marketsread more
Experts and industry advocates say the proposals are rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of Section 230, and could unravel the internet as we know it.Technologyread more
RBC Capital Markets sees Amazon shares climbing nearly 50% in the coming year, citing the rollout of the company's "Prime One-Day Shipping' program in the U.S. over the next 12 months.
"We believe AMZN may well generate accelerating revenue & unit growth for some time as One-Day goes nationwide & worldwide," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note to investors Sunday.
Amazon stock slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday from its previous close of $1,776.29 a share. RBC raised its price target on Amazon to $2,600 a share, from $2,250 a share — an expected gain of about 46% from current levels.
Mahaney sees Amazon's one-day shipping program as driving increased subscriptions to Amazon Prime and more spending per household using Prime. That would generate a 7% to 15% increase in Amazon's total revenue, according to RBC.
"With one-day as the catalyst, we now model sustained revenue growth acceleration and raise [2020 estimated] Revenue to $337B," Mahaney said.
Amazon began to roll out the next day delivery service to Prime members in June. The company has said it would spend $800 million during the second quarter of 2019 to decrease the Prime shipping program from two-day delivery to one day.
– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.