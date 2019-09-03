Reserve Bank of Australia holds cash rate at 1%

Skip Navigation
It's up to Trump to break the standstill in US-China trade war,...

China has taken "all efforts" to address some of the U.S. concerns, said Wang Huiyao, president of Center for China and Globalization.

Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 4 as it hovers over...

The powerful Category 4 storm all but halted Monday afternoon as it pounded the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. braced for bruising winds and rain.

Growing nationalism in China could embolden Xi Jinping, says...

A sense of nationalism is growing in China, and that could bolster support for those hoping to wait out the trade dispute with the U.S., said Max Baucus, a former American...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Brexit deal chances are...

Johnson says he does not want to call for a new election in Britain as Parliament could try again to delay the U.K.'s exit from the EU.

Trump 'doesn't necessarily' need China deal to be reelected:...

U.S. President Donald Trump "doesn't necessarily need a deal" with China as he seeks reelection in 2020, according to a senior director at the U.S.-China Business Council.

Asia trades mixed; Reserve Bank of Australia keeps cash rate...

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1% on Tuesday, in a widely expected move.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she would 'quit' if she could

Hong Kong has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations since June, in response to a proposed law that would allow people suspected of crimes on the...

Here's a list of recession signals that are flashing red

Here's a list of recession signals that are worrying investors that the U.S. might be going into recession.

Apple Watch said to get sleep tracking feature

Apple is reportedly planning to launch sleep tracking for the Apple Watch.

This S&P 500 chart just sent a screaming sell signal—here's how...

A popular megaphone pattern forming in the chart of the S&P 500 just flashed a bearish signal, warns widely followed strategist Sven Henrich.

Saudi Aramco to replace chairman in a push to get IPO moving

Saudi oil giant Aramco will be getting a new chairman to replace Energy Minister Khalid al Falih as the company moves ahead with its plans to go public, according to reports.

Beyond Meat uses climate change to market fake meat substitutes....

While companies selling imitation meat boast of the environmental benefits, some climate researchers say that the carbon footprint of those products are significantly higher...

Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia holds cash rate at 1%

Key Points
  • Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it gauges the impact of cuts in both June and July.
The Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in the central business district of Sydney, Australia.
Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it gauges the impact of cuts in both June and July.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting.

A Reuters poll of 36 analysts had found all but one expected a steady outcome this week.