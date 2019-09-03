Sallie Krawcheck: This is the ideal amount of money you should invest

Don't wait to invest your money, advises Ellevest co-founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck.

"Just do the damn thing," she tells CNBC Make It. "There's a conception out there: Oh, I have to have $100,000 to invest or $50,000 or $10,000. Just start where you are. "

The ultimate goal, she says, "is to be saving and investing 20% of your take home pay." But you don't have to start with that much right away: "I know it's a lot, so start with 1%, start with 2%." Then, aim to gradually increase that amount over time.

Failing to invest is like letting money fall out of your wallet every day, she explains. When you keep money in a regular savings account, your annualized return is tiny — most people earn far less than 2% on their savings accounts. But if you put your money to work in a diversified portfolio, the returns have historically been about 6%.

And, if you invest in equities, or stocks, "it's been about a 9.5% annualized returns," Krawcheck says. Stocks come with more risk than bonds and cash but have the potential for higher returns. Whether you choose to invest in a diversified portfolio or stocks, the returns they can offer "is a lot more than the close-to-nothing that you get from saving — and the nothing that you get from spending," she says.