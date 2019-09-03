Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM

Sallie Krawcheck: This is the ideal amount of money you should invest

VIDEO3:1203:12
Here's the ideal amount of money you should invest
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

Don't wait to invest your money, advises Ellevest co-founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck.

"Just do the damn thing," she tells CNBC Make It. "There's a conception out there: Oh, I have to have $100,000 to invest or $50,000 or $10,000. Just start where you are. "

The ultimate goal, she says, "is to be saving and investing 20% of your take home pay." But you don't have to start with that much right away: "I know it's a lot, so start with 1%, start with 2%." Then, aim to gradually increase that amount over time.

Failing to invest is like letting money fall out of your wallet every day, she explains. When you keep money in a regular savings account, your annualized return is tiny — most people earn far less than 2% on their savings accounts. But if you put your money to work in a diversified portfolio, the returns have historically been about 6%.

And, if you invest in equities, or stocks, "it's been about a 9.5% annualized returns," Krawcheck says. Stocks come with more risk than bonds and cash but have the potential for higher returns. Whether you choose to invest in a diversified portfolio or stocks, the returns they can offer "is a lot more than the close-to-nothing that you get from saving — and the nothing that you get from spending," she says.

The easiest way to work your way up to investing 20% of your income is to have a percentage of your paycheck go straight into your employer-sponsored 401(k), "particularly if there's a company match," Krawcheck says.

With a match your employer will make a contribution to your 401(k) that is the same as your contribution, up to a certain amount. For example, if you choose to put 4% of your salary directly into your account, your employer will put that same amount in as well, in effect doubling your contribution.

More from Invest in You:
Why everyone should get a prenup, according to 'Broke Millennial' author Erin Lowry
Jean Chatzky: Here's how women can take control of their finances
The No. 1 investing mistake women make has nothing to do with where they invest

"If a company is giving you 25 cents to every dollar that you're putting in, that's a 25% return, which is pretty rare to get in the stock market and very rare to get in any kind of diversified investment portfolio — and it comes with with no risk."

If you don't have access to a 401(k) plan, you can put your money in other retirement accounts, such as a Roth IRA or traditional IRA, which also offer major tax benefits like a 401(k).

Additionally, you can research low-cost index funds, which Warren Buffett recommends, and online investment platforms known as robo-advisors.

CHECK OUT: Learning 4 life skills can save you hundreds of dollars via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

VIDEO2:0702:07
Sallie Krawcheck: How often you should negotiate your salary
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact