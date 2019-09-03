Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 2 as it heads toward Florida coast

Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, weakened slightly on Tuesday to a Category 2 storm as it heads for the Florida coast.

The core of Dorian is now moving away from Grand Bahama Island, heading north to the Florida coast, said the National Hurricane Center.

The downgraded storm has picked up speed to 5 miles per hour (8 kph), but its strength on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale still indicates maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (177 kph).

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the area spanning from North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to Edisto Beach, South Carolina, and from Deerfield Beach, Florida to Jupiter Inlet, Florida. The warning indicates tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the area within 36 hours.

The National Hurricane Center extended the storm surge warning northward to be in effect from Jupiter Inlet, Florida, to South Santee River, South Carolina, saying there is a "danger of life-threatening inundation" during the next 36 hours.

Dorian is likely to arrive in the east-central region and northeast coast of Florida later Tuesday night. Then, it will move up the Georgia coast, striking South Carolina on Wednesday and North Carolina on Thursday, according to the storm's current trajectory.

Forecasters have told Floridians not to become complacent, as the storm is now predicted to stay off the coast.

"It's not that far off shore," said Robbie Berg, a forecaster and hurricane specialist with the NHC.

"All it has to do is jog a little bit west and you have a full-on hurricane rolling through Florida," he said. "No one is out of the woods."