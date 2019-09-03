Dow futures fall more than 150 points after new US-China trade tariffs take effect

China has taken "all efforts" to address some of the U.S. concerns, said Wang Huiyao, president of Center for China and Globalization.World Economyread more
The powerful Category 4 storm all but halted Monday afternoon as it pounded the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. braced for bruising winds and rain.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A sense of nationalism is growing in China, and that could bolster support for those hoping to wait out the trade dispute with the U.S., said Max Baucus, a former American...China Politicsread more
Johnson says he does not want to call for a new election in Britain as Parliament could try again to delay the U.K.'s exit from the EU.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump "doesn't necessarily need a deal" with China as he seeks reelection in 2020, according to a senior director at the U.S.-China Business Council.Politicsread more
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1% on Tuesday, in a widely expected move.Asia Marketsread more
Hong Kong has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations since June, in response to a proposed law that would allow people suspected of crimes on the...Asia Politicsread more
Here's a list of recession signals that are worrying investors that the U.S. might be going into recession.Marketsread more
Apple is reportedly planning to launch sleep tracking for the Apple Watch.Technologyread more
A popular megaphone pattern forming in the chart of the S&P 500 just flashed a bearish signal, warns widely followed strategist Sven Henrich.Fast Moneyread more
Saudi oil giant Aramco will be getting a new chairman to replace Energy Minister Khalid al Falih as the company moves ahead with its plans to go public, according to reports.Energyread more
U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower Tuesday morning, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on one another's goods.
At around 02:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 169 points, indicating a negative open of more than 170 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both lower. The moves in pre-market trade come after investors observed a market holiday on Monday.
The U.S. imposed 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday, while China imposed new charges on U.S. products from September 1. It marked the latest escalation in their long-running trade war.
The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
President Donald Trump has said officials from both sides were still planning to meet later this month, despite rising tensions.
On Monday, Beijing filed a complaint against Washington at the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties. China claimed the latest round of tariffs violated a consensus reached by leaders of both countries in Osaka, Japan.
On the data front, manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) figures for August will be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index for August and construction spending data for July will be released slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, Coupa Software and Cango are both scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings after market close.