This $65 million California estate was featured in a Britney Spears music video and has its own polo field and nightclub

In the heart of one of California's most ultra wealthy celebrity-filled enclaves sits one of the priciest and unique pieces of real estate on the Golden State's coastline.

Britney Spears fans may recognize the massive 20-acre estate from its starring role opposite the pop icon in her video for the hit single "Radar."

In the music video, the songstress drives up the estate's private drive in a convertible to watch a polo match unfold from the infinity pool.

In real life, it's known as the Bella Vista Polo Ranch estate and it really does include a world class 10-acre polo field, private polo club and viewing area.

The compound is located on Montecito Ranch Lane in Summerland, CA a tiny town of 1,448 residents on the border of Montecito.

The estate is owned by financier Pat Nesbitt and his wife Ursula. Mr Nesbitt is the Chairman of Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner of Embassy Suites Hotel chain and also served as executive director of the World Polo Championships.

Starting with the 128-foot infinity pool where parts of Britney's video was shot.

Here are a few of the estates extraordinary features:

The couple is asking $65 million for the mega-residence that includes 43,000 square feet of living space across X separate structures.

Off the master suite is a walkway that leads to a secluded outdoor bathtub surrounded by greenery.

There's a lavish formal dining room with table service for 14 guests and the massive living room is filled with pricey French furnishings.

"You don't get a ballroom more beautiful than this," says Nesbitt's listing agent Shawn Elliot of NestSeekers. "Check out the attention to detail. Check out the ceiling detail. I mean, the window treatments alone in this room: $250,000."

The French theme continues in the Nesbitt's mirrored breakfast room.

On the lower level of the mega-home is a spot to Netflix and chill in style.

The home movie theater has leather recliners for twenty people.

There's also a cool sports bar down here.

And a wine tasting room worthy of Game of Thrones. Plus a climate-controlled wine cellar with space for 5,000 bottles.

And one of Ursula Nesbitt's favorite spots in the home is her bi-level dance club that can host a party for 200. The party zone is also known as Ursula's XXX.

Back upstairs, Mr. Nesbitt's library looks right out of a Ralph Lauren ad.

And hidden in one the panels in the wall of this library is a secret doorway (you can see exactly where it is in the video at the top of this article.)

The Nesbitt's personal polo club is a short ride up the estate's private drive.

The XX-thousand sq ft private club is one of Mr Nesbitt's favorite places to spend time. The brass sculpture of the horse and rider outside the club bears a striking resemblance to Mr Nesbitt.

"During a live polo match, my client had an artist take a photo of him and then turn it into this quarter million dollar bronze statue," Elliot tells CNBC.

The club includes a mahogany encased home office and card room plus some great spots to watch polo.

Nesbitt is so into polo, he tells CNBC he also created an underwater viewing area, "the infinity pool actually has windows in it. So if you wanted to watch a polo match in scuba gear, you can do that."

The club is connected to what can only be described as 5-star accommodations for 17 horses.

On a clear day, horses can peek out their special stables 17 spacious stables and take in views of the Pacific Ocean.

Nesbitt, who built his fortune on his passion for investing in real estate, tells CNBC, "This property's really at the intersection of two great passions of mine. I got involved in the sport of polo and it became a passion of mine. And here I merged those two passions together. I built my own home and I built the polo field in an extremely beautiful setting."

And Nesbitt recently added a helicopter hangar to the estate and got permits to land on the driveway in hopes of making the ranch more attractive to buyers who live and work in LA.

"For the person who's lucky enough to buy this house, to have a helipad, to have a hangar, and have the ability to be in LA in less than 30 minutes, priceless," Elliot tells CNBC

(And yes that's an Hermes orange "H" the helicopter lands on).

Steps away from the helipad is a driving range, Japanese and English gardens, horse trails and duck ponds.

The Nesbitts tell CNBC they're selling because they want to downsize, but they love the area so much they're currently building a smaller home not far from this one.

And Mr. Nesbitt says he doesn't take any of it for granted:

"Every morning I wake up, pinch myself to make sure I haven't died and gone to heaven."

