Sen. Joe Manchin will not run for West Virginia governor, ensuring Democrats keep a key seat

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dove to its lowest rate since 2016 after a report on U.S. manufacturing sector it contracted.Bondsread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
Manchin, considered one of the more centrist members of the Senate, declined to challenge Republican Gov. Jim Justice next year.Politicsread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hits its highest level since May 2017 as slowing global growth abroad strengthens the United States currency.Currenciesread more
The company said it removed nearly 30,000 videos for hate speech in the past month.Technologyread more
Sen. Joe Manchin will not run for governor of West Virginia, ensuring Democrats will keep a key Senate seat for a few more years.
The senator declined to challenge Republican Gov. Jim Justice next year, his spokesman said Tuesday. Manchin, considered one of the more centrist members of the Senate, won reelection to another six-year term last year.
In a statement Tuesday, the Democrat said he "loved" his stint as the state's governor from 2004 to 2010. But he said he decided to stay in the Senate after considering "where [he] could be the most effective" for West Virginia.
"Ultimately, I believe my role as a U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century," Manchin said, highlighting health care, energy and infrastructure as some of his top priorities in the Senate.
His presence is critical for Democrats as they push to take control of the chamber. If Manchin left the Senate, his party could have a tough time winning his seat in West Virginia. President Donald Trump carried the state by about 40 percentage points in 2016.
Republicans currently have a 53-47 edge in the Senate. The GOP has to defend 23 seats next year, while 12 Democratic seats are up for grabs.
Manchin stands among the Democrats most likely to vote with Trump's priorities and confirm his Cabinet and judicial nominees. He has angered liberals by siding with the GOP on some abortion-related bills and by voting to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year. The senator has also done more to boost the flagging coal industry — which has a major presence in his state — than many Democrats would like.
Still, he has served as a buffer for his party against Republican legislative priorities. Manchin voted against a GOP plan to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act in 2017 as the measure failed by only one vote.
The senator has touted his ability to work with Republicans, most recently in an effort to revive gun background check legislation authored with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.