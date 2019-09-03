YouTube says harassment policy update is 'coming soon' as it removes thousands of videos for hate speech

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dove to its lowest rate since 2016 after a report on U.S. manufacturing sector it contracted.
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.
Manchin, considered one of the more centrist members of the Senate, declined to challenge Republican Gov. Jim Justice next year.
The U.S. Dollar Index hits its highest level since May 2017 as slowing global growth abroad strengthens the United States currency.
The company said it removed nearly 30,000 videos for hate speech in the past month.
YouTube said Tuesday an update to its harassment policy is "coming soon" as it removes more videos for hate speech under its new content standards.
In a blog post Tuesday, the Google-owned company said it has removed nearly 30,000 videos containing hate speech over the past month. While the company did not disclose how many views the videos received, it said they represented 3% of the views that knitting videos generated over the same period.
YouTube said in June it was updating its hate speech policies to ban videos alleging group superiority to justify discrimination, demote "borderline" content in its recommendations and tighten standards for creators who wish to access YouTube's monetization program. In its post Tuesday, YouTube said the update represented a "fundamental shift in our policies."
Now, the company is working on an update to its harassment policy, including harassment between creators. The new update comes after Vox journalist Carlos Maza spoke out in May about harassment he said he experienced on the platform at the hands of conservative commentator Steven Crowder. After flip-flopping on its policy enforcement over the alleged harassment, YouTube ultimately said days later that it would take "a hard look at our harassment policies with an aim to update them."
YouTube has been under pressure to reform and enforce its policies for a number of issues in recent months. In February, YouTube has received flack from advertisers who shunned the platform following reports that pedophiles marked time stamps of child nudity in comments. The company has also been under pressure to speed up its removal of violent content. In March, the company struggled to keep copies of a video of a mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand off its platform.
