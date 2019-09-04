Activision Blizzard stock pops after BMO upgrades on standout video games

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.
Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."
New York Fed President John Williams says sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issues
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said the stock market will determine whether the U.S. is headed for a recession.
A historically rough month for the stock market could turn out better than investors fear, says LPL Financial's Ryan Detrick.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer directed the state's department of health and human services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products...
The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about running back Ezekiel Elliott's new contract extension.
Citi no longer sees a conclusion to the trade war with China before the next U.S. presidential election.
The success of Activision Blizzard's standout video games will drive earnings growth, according to BMO Capital Markets.
The firm upgraded the video game company's stock to outperform from market reform and hiked its price target to $60 from $43, implying about 17% upside for the stock.