Activision Blizzard stock pops after BMO upgrades on standout video games

Greenspan: Negative rates will spread to the US

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.

Dow rises more than 150 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

Starbucks shares fall after weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast

Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."

NY Fed President John Williams says low inflation is 'the problem...

New York Fed President John Williams says sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issues

Greenspan says whether there is a recession or not could depend...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said the stock market will determine whether the U.S. is headed for a recession.

Stocks could buck historical trend to turn out a September...

A historically rough month for the stock market could turn out better than investors fear, says LPL Financial's Ryan Detrick.

Michigan becomes first state to ban sales of flavored...

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer directed the state's department of health and human services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products...

YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child...

The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.

'Hundreds of other people could be implicated' in Jeffrey Epstein...

The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.

'We're all overpaid,' Jerry Jones says after signing Ezekiel...

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about running back Ezekiel Elliott's new contract extension.

Citi sees no trade deal before 2020 election

Citi no longer sees a conclusion to the trade war with China before the next U.S. presidential election.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

Activision Blizzard stock pops after BMO upgrades on standout video games

Activision Blizzard holds first ever Overwatch League Grand Finals
The success of Activision Blizzard's standout video games will drive earnings growth, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The firm upgraded the video game company's stock to outperform from market reform and hiked its price target to $60 from $43, implying about 17% upside for the stock.