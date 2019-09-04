Boris Johnson pushes Britain to brink of an election: Here's what could happen next

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven away from the Houses of Parliament after attending an emergency debate on a no-deal Brexit in London on September 3, 2019

Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after a majority of U.K. lawmakers voted Tuesday to take control of parliamentary business.

The result sets up another key vote in parliament on Wednesday on whether to block the government from proceeding with a no-deal Brexit on October 31, if no Brexit deal is agreed by that date.

The legislation being put forward by opposition and "rebel" Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday would force the prime minister to request another delay to Brexit, to January 2020, in a bid to stop him from taking the U.K. out of the EU on Halloween "come what may," as he pledged.

The move by lawmakers put parliament on a collision course with Johnson's government. Johnson had hoped to keep the prospect of a no-deal scenario on the table in a bid to strengthen his hand in last-ditch negotiations with the EU to get amendments to the Brexit deal on offer.

What happens next is uncertain, with various potential scenarios including a possible snap election – the timing of which could largely determine the direction Brexit takes given the default position is that the U.K. leaves the EU on October 31 — if the government does not request a further delay — with or without a deal.

Johnson said Tuesday that he would put forward a motion to hold a snap election, although he needs two-thirds of parliament to approve a vote. A vote of no confidence in the government could also be tabled by the opposition.

After hitting a level not seen since October 2016 on Tuesday, sterling rose following the vote to trade at $1.2123 on Wednesday.