Citi sees no trade deal before 2020 election

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.US Marketsread more
Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."Restaurantsread more
New York Fed President John Williams says sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issuesThe Fedread more
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said the stock market will determine whether the U.S. is headed for a recession.Marketsread more
A historically rough month for the stock market could turn out better than investors fear, says LPL Financial's Ryan Detrick.Trading Nationread more
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer directed the state's department of health and human services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products...Health and Scienceread more
The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.Technologyread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about running back Ezekiel Elliott's new contract extension.U.S. Newsread more
Citi no longer sees a conclusion to the trade war with China before the next U.S. presidential election.Investingread more
Citi no longer sees a conclusion to the trade war with China before the next U.S. presidential election, the investment bank said in a research report on Wednesday.
"[The] base case for the trade war now is no deal before the 2020 US election," Citi said.
Negotiations between the U.S. and China broke down last month and both countries added new tariffs on each other, beginning on Sept. 1. As the trade war continues, Citi expects U.S. economic metrics, such as consumer fundamentals, will "likely deteriorate further," the firm said.
"Implied probabilities of a 2020 recession are now high enough to warrant caution," Citi said.
President Donald Trump has also suggested that, if he wins reelection, he will be even tougher on China and take even more drastic action.
– CNBC's Patricia Martell contributed to this report.