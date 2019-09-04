Coach owner Tapestry appoints Jide Zeitlin as CEO

Tapestry appointed Jide Zeitlin as its new CEO on Wednesday, replacing Victor Luis, who had been at the helm for 13 years and oversaw the acquisition of its struggling Kate Spade brand.

The change is effective immediately, said the company, whose luxury brands include Coach and Stuart Weitzman.

Zeitlin has been chairman of the board since November 2014 and will continue in that role.

Shares of Tapestry rose 2.5% in premarket trading Wednesday but have fallen 39% since January, bringing the company to a market cap of around $5.9 billion.

In the company's last earnings report, Tapestry said sales at Kate Spade have been sluggish, and it warned of challenges at the division. Same-store sales at Kate Spade for the quarter ended June 29 fell 6% compared with analyst estimates of a 1.4% gain. Tapestry also said it was scaling back plans to open new Kate Spade stores.

Tapestry said in last month's report that it didn't expect to make new acquisitions in the coming fiscal year, and it lowered its forecast, expecting low single-digit increases in revenue and flat earnings.

In its announcement Wednesday, Tapestry said it is maintaining its 2020 outlook and expects to return about $700 million to shareholders through dividend and repurchase programs.

Zeitlin was elected to Tapestry's board in 2006. He was previously a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he was global chief operating officer of the investment banking division.

Susan Kropf, a current member of the board, was named lead independent director.

Luis also oversaw the company's acquisition of Stuart Weitzman in 2015.