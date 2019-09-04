Coach owner Tapestry appoints Jide Zeitlin as CEO

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.China Politicsread more
The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, a day after the Dow lost 285 points and broke a three-session winning streak.Marketsread more
JetBlue says a key revenue metric might contract in the third quarter, partially due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.Airlinesread more
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.Europe Politicsread more
Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...Trading Nationread more
Stock forecasters are having a tougher time predicting where the S&P 500 will end up by year's end when compared to this time last year.Marketsread more
Interest rates resumed their retreat last week, but that did not boost mortgage demand. Mortgage application volume decreased 3.1% for the week.Real Estateread more
Mayor Pete Buttigieg unveiled his $1.1 trillion climate change plan Wednesday morning, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and creating over 3 million clean...2020 Electionsread more
Tapestry appointed Jide Zeitlin as its new CEO on Wednesday, replacing Victor Luis, who had been at the helm for 13 years and oversaw the acquisition of its struggling Kate Spade brand.
The change is effective immediately, said the company, whose luxury brands include Coach and Stuart Weitzman.
Zeitlin has been chairman of the board since November 2014 and will continue in that role.
Shares of Tapestry rose 2.5% in premarket trading Wednesday but have fallen 39% since January, bringing the company to a market cap of around $5.9 billion.
In the company's last earnings report, Tapestry said sales at Kate Spade have been sluggish, and it warned of challenges at the division. Same-store sales at Kate Spade for the quarter ended June 29 fell 6% compared with analyst estimates of a 1.4% gain. Tapestry also said it was scaling back plans to open new Kate Spade stores.
Tapestry said in last month's report that it didn't expect to make new acquisitions in the coming fiscal year, and it lowered its forecast, expecting low single-digit increases in revenue and flat earnings.
In its announcement Wednesday, Tapestry said it is maintaining its 2020 outlook and expects to return about $700 million to shareholders through dividend and repurchase programs.
Zeitlin was elected to Tapestry's board in 2006. He was previously a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he was global chief operating officer of the investment banking division.
Susan Kropf, a current member of the board, was named lead independent director.
Luis also oversaw the company's acquisition of Stuart Weitzman in 2015.