What to watch today: Dow to rise, Hong Kong bows to protesters, and NRA slams Walmart

The British pound was moving higher , after parliament opened the door for another Brexit delay. The move sets up another vote Wednesday on whether to block the government from proceeding with a no-deal departure from the European Union trading bloc on Oct. 31. (CNBC)

Hurricane Dorian was on the move along the U.S. coastline this morning, drenching the east coast of central Florida and taking aim at the Carolinas. The slow-moving storm devastated parts of the Bahamas where it killed at least seven people. (NBC News)



* Satellite photos show much of the Bahamas underwater after Dorian (CNBC)

The NRA slams Walmart (WMT) over plans to end sales of handgun ammunition and discourage openly carrying guns in states where it's allowed. Walmart's moves follow recent deadly mass shootings at two of its Texas locations. (CNBC)



* Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in stores (CNBC)

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg unveiled a $1.1 trillion climate change plan this morning, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and creating over three million clean energy and infrastructure jobs in the next decade. (CNBC)



* 2020 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris releases $10 trillion climate change plan (NY Times)

Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, suggested that Facebook co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg should face a prison term for lying to American citizens about the social network's privacy lapses. In July, the FTC fined Facebook $5 billion. (CNBC)



* Alphabet's legal chief, already in hot water over past relationship, marries an employee (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is testing a biometric payment system that charges users by scanning their hands, according to the New York Post. Amazon would reportedly introduce the technology at some of its Whole Foods stores by the beginning of 2020.

Apple (AAPL) plans to introduce a cheap new iPhone next spring to address declining market share, according to Japan's Nikkei news service. The phone, reportedly a successor to the iPhone SE, comes as the U.S. tech giant saw two straight quarters of shipment declines.

WeWork co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann has returned around $5.9 million worth of stock to the company, which he had originally received in exchange for the "we" trademarks, according to an amended IPO registration. (Axios)