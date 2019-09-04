European stocks higher as UK lawmakers close to blocking no-deal Brexit

European stocks traded sharply higher on Wednesday morning after British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in a vote to seize control of parliamentary business, moving closer to blocking a no-deal Brexit. The pan-European Stoxx 600 jumped 1% in early trade, retail and bank stocks each adding 1.7% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

In the House of Commons on Tuesday night, MPs voted to allow a bill to block a no-deal Brexit to be introduced, defeating the government by 27 votes as 21 lawmakers from Johnson's own ruling Conservative party voted with the opposition. All 21 have since been expelled from the party, including two former finance ministers and the grandson of iconic wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Another Conservative MP, Phillip Lee, also left the party to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats. Johnson said following the vote that he would table a motion for a general election, but main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will not back the early election unless the bill ruling out no-deal is passed first. Sterling gained on Wednesday morning, rising to $1.2107 having fallen as low as $1.1958, its lowest since an October 2016 flash crash, during Tuesday's session. Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday afternoon as a private survey showed Chinese services sector activity jumping to a three-month high in August. Stateside, stocks fell on Tuesday as data showed factory activity contracting for the first time since 2016 in August, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest since July 2016. Back in Europe, Italy looks set for a new government after members of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) voted overwhelmingly in favor of a proposed coalition with the center-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday. Meanwhile Reuters reported that France has proposed offering Iran around $15 billion in credit lines until year-end, providing Tehran returns to full compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal, a move which hinges on Washington's agreement.

