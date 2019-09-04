European stocks higher as UK lawmakers close to blocking no-deal Brexit

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.read more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will reportedly announce the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill that has sparked months of mass protests and dampened investor sentiment.China Politicsread more
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.Europe Politicsread more
Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday afternoon after reports that the extradition bill is set to be formally withdrawn.Asia Marketsread more
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.World Politicsread more
The corporate "credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
Elliptic on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
China's hottest start-ups right now are those making major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.Workread more
Uncertainties over how the U.K. would leave the European Union have sent the British pound down by around 5% this year.Europe Economyread more
European stocks traded sharply higher on Wednesday morning after British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in a vote to seize control of parliamentary business, moving closer to blocking a no-deal Brexit.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 jumped 1% in early trade, retail and bank stocks each adding 1.7% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory.
In the House of Commons on Tuesday night, MPs voted to allow a bill to block a no-deal Brexit to be introduced, defeating the government by 27 votes as 21 lawmakers from Johnson's own ruling Conservative party voted with the opposition.
All 21 have since been expelled from the party, including two former finance ministers and the grandson of iconic wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Another Conservative MP, Phillip Lee, also left the party to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.
Johnson said following the vote that he would table a motion for a general election, but main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will not back the early election unless the bill ruling out no-deal is passed first.
Sterling gained on Wednesday morning, rising to $1.2107 having fallen as low as $1.1958, its lowest since an October 2016 flash crash, during Tuesday's session.
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday afternoon as a private survey showed Chinese services sector activity jumping to a three-month high in August.
Stateside, stocks fell on Tuesday as data showed factory activity contracting for the first time since 2016 in August, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest since July 2016.
Back in Europe, Italy looks set for a new government after members of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) voted overwhelmingly in favor of a proposed coalition with the center-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Reuters reported that France has proposed offering Iran around $15 billion in credit lines until year-end, providing Tehran returns to full compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal, a move which hinges on Washington's agreement.
Delivery Hero and Thales each saw shares rise by 5.6% in early trade following first half results.
At the other end of the European blue chip index, Barratt Developments shares shed 3% after first half results as Brexit continues to weigh on Britain's construction sector.