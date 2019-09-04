The FBI is visiting Facebook to talk about 2020 election security, with Google and Twitter tagging along

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
Slack is growing rapidly, but it faces increased competition from Microsoft and has been dealing with service issues.Technologyread more
Instead, spending will go to grocery store chains and home improvement centers like Lowe's and Home Depot as consumers stock up on necessities.Retailread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
U.K. lawmakers passed a bill in favor of preventing a no-deal Brexit by a 327-299 vote on Wednesday.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. tech companies on Wednesday met with various U.S. government agencies to discuss their preparation for the 2020 presidential election.Technologyread more
Amazon on Wednesday announced a new Fire TV Cube and more than 15 products from partners with Alexa and Fire TV built-in.Technologyread more
As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...Autosread more
Hormel's new brand will be called Happy Little Plants housed under its Cultivated Foods umbrella, while Kellogg's product line Incogmeato and will be produced by its...Retailread more
Hurricane Dorian beat a steady path north on Wednesday, as residents of coastal South Carolina braced for the region's worst flooding in 30 years, authorities and forecasters...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Facebook, Google and Twitter met on Wednesday with U.S. government officials to discuss their preparations for the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The meeting took place at the Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the people said. Agencies in attendance included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
"We always welcome the opportunity to spend time with our peer companies and the government agencies tasked with protecting the integrity of the 2020 election," a Twitter spokesman told CNBC in a statement. "This is a joint effort in response to a shared threat, and we are committed to doing our part."
In 2016, the U.S. fell victim to a coordinated disinformation campaign by Russia across various social networks, including Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the companies have ramped up their efforts to thwart these orchestrated efforts by nation states. Most notably, Facebook set up a so-called war room ahead of the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.
Facebook declined to to provide a statement. Google was not immediately available to comment.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off