In 1919, an estimated 598,000 students were enrolled in American colleges. One hundred years later, nearly 20 million students are enrolled in college.
And while college attendance has increased dramatically over time, so have costs. The College Board estimates that during the 1998 - 1999 school year, average published costs at public institutions (including tuition, room and board) were $12,000 and the average net cost for public university students after grants and scholarships was about $8,850. During the 2018 - 2019 school year, those figures increased to $21,370 and $14,880, respectively.
But calculating the cost of college over time is challenging, because few Americans attended college during the first half of the 20th century and there is limited information on the cost of college before the 1960s. In the early 1900's, college was mostly reserved for wealthy white men. It wasn't until Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, better known as the GI Bill of Rights, that college access increased to include large swaths of veterans. The Higher Education Act of 1965 increased accessibility for women and minorities.
According to Discover, the average cost of college for full-time undergraduate students has increased 143% since 1963. The financial services company estimates that during the 1963-1964 school year, the average student paid the equivalent of $9,818, in 2017 dollars, for tuition, fees, room and board. During the 2016-2017 school year, students paid approximately $23,091 to cover the same costs.
Using data collected as part of the Higher Education General Information Survey and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, The College Board took a look at tuition, fees, room and board at private and public colleges between the 1971 - 1972 and 2018 - 2019 school years.
Here's how much college cost the year you were born in 2018 dollars, according to The College Board:
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $18,140
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,730
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $18,580
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,320
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $18,320
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,100
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,450
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,420
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,110
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,280
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,570
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,560
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,520
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,430
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,680
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,250
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,270
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,030
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,030
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $7,770
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $17,410
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $7,900
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $18,430
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,270
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $19,580
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,650
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $20,460
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $8,910
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $20,810
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,020
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $22,670
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,320
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $23,160
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,300
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $24,800
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,480
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $25,440
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,560
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $26,050
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $9,800
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $26,260
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $10,080
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $26,960
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $10,460
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $27,570
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $10,840
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $28,020
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $11,240
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $28,720
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $11,140
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $29,470
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $11,460
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $30,400
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $11,730
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $31,590
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $12,000
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $32,470
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $12,210
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $32,430
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $12,310
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $33,880
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $12,820
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $34,800
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $13,530
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $35,710
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $14,430
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $36,550
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $15,140
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $37,070
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $15,630
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $37,770
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $15,900
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $38,700
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $16,410
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $38,720
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $16,460
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $41,040
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $17,830
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $42,160
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $18,700
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $42,350
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $19,140
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $43,390
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $19,600
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $44,190
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $19,830
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $44,900
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $20,020
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $46,330
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $20,660
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $47,490
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $21,100
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $48,380
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $21,400
Private college tuition, fees, room and board: $48,510
Public college in-state tuition, fees, room and board: $21,370
