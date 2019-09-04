These are the top 10 British start-ups to work for in 2019, according to LinkedIn

Fledgling companies in the U.K.'s bustling fintech (financial technology) sector have dominated LinkedIn's annual ranking of the best British start-ups to work for.

Challenger bank Monzo, which is valued at more than $2 billion, topped LinkedIn's "Top 25 U.K. Start-Ups" ranking for the third year running.

It's just one of the fintech firms featured in the 2019 index, with companies in the sector making up a massive 60% of the top 10 employers.

To be eligible for LinkedIn's ranking, companies had to be privately held, have at least 50 employees, be no more than seven years old and be headquartered in Britain.

Start-ups were analyzed based on employment growth, non-employee engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. LinkedIn compiled its list by measuring those four pillars between July 2018 and June 2019.

CNBC takes a look at the top 10 start-ups catching the attention of the British workforce, and what sets them apart as employers.

10. Curve

U.K. headcount: 129

Headquarters: London

Fintech firm Curve allows its customers to spend from all of their bank accounts using a single card. The company's app, meanwhile, provides a platform for users to manage their money, with budgeting assistance and a virtual wallet to keep track of cards and accounts.

Curve offers paid internships as well as apprenticeships across the organization, and perks include dog-friendly offices and free team dinners that come with a taxi ride home.

9. Tide Business Banking

U.K. headcount: 195

Headquarters: London

Headquartered in London with a second office in Sofia, Bulgaria, Tide has secured more than £80 million ($97 million) in funding since being founded in 2015. According to the company, more than one in 12 new business accounts opened in the U.K. is a Tide account.

The company, which only provides current accounts to businesses, says new recruits must be data driven team players who put members first.

8. The Goat Agency

U.K. headcount: 88

Headquarters: London

Based in the London district of Shoreditch, The Goat Agency describes itself as "the best influencer marketing agency in the world."

With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company runs campaigns for companies including Formula E, Pernod Ricard, and UEFA. The firm told LinkedIn it receives more than 500 applications a week — to stand out, candidates must have a passion for social media and an ambition to learn.

7. 11:FS

U.K. headcount: 102

Headquarters: London

Another fintech company featured in LinkedIn's index, challenger consultancy 11:FS allows its employees to choose how and where to work. The company believes digital reform is needed to improve banking systems and services, and is looking for people with passion, authenticity and "restlessness" to join its team.

6. Formula E Holdings

U.K. headcount: 150

Headquarters: London

The world's first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport, Formula E is bringing its electric car series to cities around the world including Hong Kong, Rome, Paris, Zurich and New York.

Formula E is also on a mission to boost electric vehicle use and tackle air pollution on a global scale. To work there, you'll need to be innovative, curious and value sustainability.

5. Babylon Health

U.K. headcount: 1,100

Headquarters: London

Babylon, known for its work with the U.K.'s National Health Service, built a platform allowing patients to book video consultations with doctors. The app also uses artificial intelligence to give users a quick diagnosis after they enter symptoms of a suspected illness.

The company was valued at $2 billion in August, after a $550 million investment round backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

4. Starling Bank

Global headcount: 563

Headquarters: London

The British mobile-only bank, founded in 2014, plans to almost double its workforce in 2020 after raising more than £75 million in a recent funding round.

Starling Bank told LinkedIn it was hiring across various roles, but mainly in engineering and customer service.

3. Gymshark

Global headcount: 320

Headquarters: Solihull

Activewear brand Gymshark recently increased its investment in employee benefits, which includes an offer of financial education for its mostly millennial workers.

The company says it has more than 5 million social media followers and customers in hundreds of countries.

2. Revolut

U.K. headcount: 500

Headquarters: London

Fintech firm Revolut offers its customers simple international money transfers and instant global spending. In August, the company launched a commission-free stock trading platform, which lets users buy or sell popular U.S. stocks on their smartphone.

The fintech firm says it has more than 6 million customers across Europe, with 18,000 new accounts being opened every day.

1. Monzo Bank

Global headcount: 957

Headquarters: London

Online-only bank Monzo doubled its valuation in June to $2.5 billion, just after the fintech firm launched in the United States. The company told CNBC at the time it was now making £4 on each customer it signed up versus a £15 loss per customer last year.

Monzo has been on a hiring spree to help with its push into the U.S. market. Over the past year, the firm has recruited around 800 new employees, according to LinkedIn.

To work at Monzo, candidates must show they put customers first and be prepared to meet the office dogs.