'No deal' Brexit would cost at least $16 billion in UK sales to the EU: UN report

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
The "corporate credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law...Retailread more
Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...Retailread more
Last week Tesla scored a 10% purchase tax exemption in China, but customers there aren't sure if it applies to them.Technologyread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.Marketsread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.Technologyread more
Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about the role of climate change in more intense and slower-moving storms.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.Politicsread more
During recent fundraisers Biden campaign officials have tried to limit the former vice president's private interactions with lobbyists in order to avoid a perception that his...2020 Electionsread more
Leaving the European Union without a trade deal would cost Britain at least $16 billion in lost EU sales, and probably far more after accounting for indirect effects and other markets, a report by the U.N. trade agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.
"UNCTAD's research indicates that a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least $16 billion, representing an approximate 7% loss of overall UK exports to the EU," it said.
That would include $5 billion in motor vehicle exports, $2 billion in animal products and a further $2 billion in apparel and textiles.
UNCTAD said the $16 billion figure was conservative, and only took into account a rise in EU tariffs from zero to the basic "most favored nation" rate that it offers countries without preferential deals.
"These losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls and consequent disruption of existing UK-EU production networks," UNCTAD's report said.
The report was published as Britain's parliament debated a bid to stop Britain crashing out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a transitional deal, which the European Commission described as a "very distinct possibility".
UNCTAD said 20% of Britain's non-EU exports were at risk of higher tariffs in markets such as Turkey, South Africa, Canada and Mexico — countries that have preferential trade deals with the EU but have not yet agreed to roll over those benefits for British exporters in the event of a "no deal" Brexit.
If Britain did not strike those deals before its exit from the EU, it would lose a further $2 billion in exports, with higher tariffs for cars, processed food, clothes and textiles, with $750 million in forgone motor vehicles exports.
Still more losses could come if Britain failed to conclude rollover deals with Vietnam and the MERCOSUR countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, which have recently signed trade agreements with the EU.