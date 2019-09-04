Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces Italy's new government

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.US Marketsread more
Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."Restaurantsread more
New York Fed President John Williams says sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issuesThe Fedread more
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said the stock market will determine whether the U.S. is headed for a recession.Marketsread more
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer directed the state's department of health and human services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products...Health and Scienceread more
The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.Technologyread more
The hearing came several weeks after Jeffrey Epstein, 66, killed himself in jail while awaiting trial on criminal child sex trafficking charges related to his alleged abused...Politicsread more
Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...Trading Nationread more
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about running back Ezekiel Elliott's new contract extension.U.S. Newsread more
Citi no longer sees a conclusion to the trade war with China before the next U.S. presidential election.Investingread more
Roberto Gualtieri, an influential member of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party (PD), will be economy minister in Italy's new government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.
Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, will be foreign minister, while the interior ministry will go to Luciana Lamorgese, a career civil servant with no political affiliation.
Lamorgese takes over from Matteo Salvini, the hard-right leader who brought down the previous government last month by pulling his League party out of the ruling coalition in a vain attempt to force early elections.