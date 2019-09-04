Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces Italy's new government

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Greenspan: Negative rates will spread to the US

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.

Dow rises more than 150 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

Starbucks shares fall after weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast

Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."

NY Fed President John Williams says low inflation is 'the problem...

New York Fed President John Williams says sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issues

Greenspan says whether there is a recession or not could depend...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said the stock market will determine whether the U.S. is headed for a recession.

Michigan becomes first state to ban sales of flavored...

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer directed the state's department of health and human services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products...

YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child...

The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.

'Hundreds of other people could be implicated' in Jeffrey Epstein...

The hearing came several weeks after Jeffrey Epstein, 66, killed himself in jail while awaiting trial on criminal child sex trafficking charges related to his alleged abused...

The worst-performing Dow stock could rally back to record highs,...

Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...

'We're all overpaid,' Jerry Jones says after signing Ezekiel...

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about running back Ezekiel Elliott's new contract extension.

Citi sees no trade deal before 2020 election

Citi no longer sees a conclusion to the trade war with China before the next U.S. presidential election.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

Europe Politics

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces Italy's new government

The appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets the press after the meeting with the President of the Republic and announce that he has resigned the assignment, on May 27, 2018 in Rome, Italy.
Simona Granati | Corbis | Getty Images

Roberto Gualtieri, an influential member of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party (PD), will be economy minister in Italy's new government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, will be foreign minister, while the interior ministry will go to Luciana Lamorgese, a career civil servant with no political affiliation.

Lamorgese takes over from Matteo Salvini, the hard-right leader who brought down the previous government last month by pulling his League party out of the ruling coalition in a vain attempt to force early elections.