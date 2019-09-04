Roku just announced a $180 soundbar that also lets you stream video

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow jumps more than 200 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Market sentiment was lifted after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she will withdraw an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.

US Marketsread more

Starbucks shares fall after weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast

Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."

Restaurantsread more

NY Fed President John Williams says low inflation is 'the problem...

New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech Wednesday that sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issues

The Fedread more

YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child...

The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

China Politicsread more

The worst-performing Dow stock could rally back to record highs,...

Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...

Trading Nationread more

Roku just announced a $180 soundbar that also lets you stream...

Roku announced a $180 Smart Soundbar on Wednesday that can improve the audio of your TV while also offering full Roku player support so you don't need a separate Roku box.

Technologyread more

The Big Short's Michael Burry says he has found the next market...

Michael Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, is seeing a similar bubble in passive investing, according to Bloomberg News.

Marketsread more

Bahamas officials search for Hurricane Dorian survivors as storm...

The scope of the damage was still unfolding as aerial video of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed wide swaths of destruction.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Porsche debuts Tesla's newest competition with the all-electric...

The company unveiled its first fully electric car, the Taycan, at simultaneous events in Germany, China and Niagara Falls, Canada on Wednesday.

Autosread more

Apple may launch a new low-cost iPhone next year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new budget iPhone in 2020, which it hasn't done since the iPhone SE. It still discounts its older phones, however.

Technologyread more

JetBlue slides after lowering guidance on Dorian impact, demand...

JetBlue says a key revenue metric might contract in the third quarter, partially due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Airlinesread more
Tech

Roku just announced a $180 soundbar that also lets you stream video

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Roku introduced a soundbar on Wednesday that doubles as a Roku player.
  • Soundbars can drastically improve audio on TVs.
  • The Roku Smart Soundbar launches in Oct. and will cost $179.99.
Roku Smart Soundbar
Roku

Roku on Wednesday introduced the Smart Soundbar, which is a TV speaker that doubles as a full Roku player. That means the speaker can serve up the complete array of Roku apps to your TV without a requiring a separate box or input.

Soundbars are compelling for people whose TVs don't provide good audio. If you've ever sat around watching TV and noticed that it's hard to hear whispers but other parts of a TV or movie sound really loud, you might consider getting one.

Roku's Smart Soundbar packs four different drivers inside, which should be a big improvement over your TV's speakers, and includes "automatic volume leveling" which can do things like quiet loud commercials. "Night mode lowers the volume for louder scenes and boosts it for quieter ones," the company said in a release. "Speech Clarity boosts voice frequencies to address intelligibility for crisp, clear dialogue."

Inside, it includes support for Bluetooth, so you can stream music from a phone or tablet. And it runs Roku OS, which means you can stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO and thousands of other apps that are available on Roku. Other features include Dolby Audio, 4K HDR support, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and a Roku voice remote.

The Roku Smart Soundbar costs $179.99, which is similar in cost to budget soundbars that don't even include Roku support. It's expected to ship in October, and customers can also opt to buy a new Roku subwoofer to increase the bass for an additional $179.99.

VIDEO6:1806:18
Roku CEO Anthony Wood on tariffs and streaming
Squawk Alley

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.