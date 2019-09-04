Shaq: 'I don't invest in companies just to try and get the big hit'

Since retiring from the NBA in 2011, Shaquille O'Neal has established himself as a successful businessman. He was an early investor Apple and Google, is the new face of Forto coffee, and owns 17 Auntie Anne's, a Krispy Kreme franchise and several other service companies. But he doesn't do business solely for the money.

"I don't invest in companies just to try and get the big hit," O'Neal tells CNBC Make It. "I [invest] because I know it's going to change people's ideas… change people's lives."

O'Neal, 47, was first inspired to follow this line of thinking by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

"I heard Jeff Bezos say one time [that] he makes his investments based on if it's going to change people's lives," O'Neal told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview. "Once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I'm worth."

O'Neal makes sure to do his homework before agreeing to a deal. When investing, he watches what other business leaders are doing and follows their lead.

"My formula is: If you do your due diligence and you see other successful people put into it, it's probably going to work and make sense," O'Neal says.