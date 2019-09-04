Dow futures jump more than 200 points

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Wednesday morning.
At around 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 204 points, indicating a positive open of more than 203 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both higher.
The moves in pre-market trade come after a report showed growth in China's services sector had expanded at its fastest rate in three months in August, despite broader economic headwinds.
The Caixin/Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 52.1 in August — its highest reading since May. The 50-mark in PMI readings separates growth and contraction.
At the start of the month, the U.S. and China imposed new tariffs on one another's goods. It marked the latest escalation in a long-running trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Meanwhile, in Europe, a cross-party alliance of rebel lawmakers defeated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday, moving to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement on October 31.
It prompted the new prime minister to announce he would immediately push for a snap election.
Sterling has since pared some of its recent losses against the U.S. dollar. The U.K. currency edged up 0.2% to climb above $1.21 Wednesday morning, after falling to its lowest level since October 2016 in the previous session.
On the data front, international trade figures for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with light vehicle sales data for August set to follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, American Eagle Outfitters, Navistar and Vera Bradley are among some of the companies scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell.
Copart, Palo Alto Networks and Slack are among the companies set to report their latest quarterly results after market close.