The Brave Ones Podcast

China insiders hint that latest trade talks could lead to a...

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.

Dow jumps more than 400 points after China and US agree to trade...

Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.

WeWork is slashing its IPO valuation to less than $25 billion

Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.

Cramer: US economic strength empowers Trump to continue hard line...

"Trump is set in his ways because he doesn't see any weakening" in growth compared to the drag that China's economy has been experiencing, argues CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast

Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard early Thursday.

GM CEO Mary Barra's meeting with Trump comes at a pivotal time...

A Thursday meeting between President Donald Trump and General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra at the White House comes at a critical time for the automaker's business.

Private payroll growth jumps by 195,000 vs. 140,000 estimate:...

Company payrolls surged by 195,000 in August, well above Wall Street estimates and at a time when fears have been growing about a looming recession, according to a report...

This bearish trend in the job numbers may spell trouble for...

Economist Lakshman Achuthan warns that consumer spending isn't as strong as Wall Street thinks.

Tom Steyer says his wealth shouldn't disqualify him from...

"I am somebody who built a business from scratch," Steyer said during an interview on "Squawk Box" from Manchester, New Hampshire, the first Democratic primary state.

Facebook's dating feature launches in the US, sending Match...

The new dating feature, which was announced last year, will be part of the main Facebook app.

Don't sound the all-clear yet: Stocks haven't stayed at these...

For all the volatile moves seen in the stock market recently, there has been one constant: The S&P 500 cannot stay above 2,930.

US services growth rebounds from three-year low

Growth in the U.S. services sectors accelerated in August.

