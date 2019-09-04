Skip Navigation
Greenspan: Negative rates will spread to the US

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.

Twitter hackers appear to take over another high-profile account

The Twitter account for Chloe Moretz appeared to have been hacked early on Wednesday. The tweets, which referenced Jack Dorsey's alleged social security number, have since...

In a world of disappearing income, these stable stocks pay a high...

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 0-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.

Stocks making biggest moves: Box, Tyson Foods, Michaels, Navistar

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

'Hundreds of other people could be implicated' in Jeffrey Epstein...

The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.

Joe Biden will return to Wall Street for fundraisers after...

Biden has shown a willingness to court big money and corporate-linked donors, even as his campaign tries to distance him from lobbyists.

Dow rises more than 200 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

Trump rolls back regulations on energy-saving light bulbs

The filing from the Energy Department would prevent new efficiency requirements from implementation on Jan. 1 under a previous law passed during President George W. Bush's...

Apple is borrowing in the bond market for the first time since...

It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.

These China-sensitive stocks could be a 'value trap'

Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.

Why Tim Hortons isn't all that popular in the US

Tim Hortons is a one-stop shop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and doughnuts in Canada. In 2018, it accounted for over 60% of the revenue for its parent company, which also owns...

Rep. Bill Flores will retire, becoming the fifth Texas House...

Bill Flores joins four other Texas House Republicans and a dozen other GOP members in not seeking reelection in 2020.

Twitter hackers appear to take over another high-profile account

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Hollywood actress Chloë Moretz's Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday.
  • The account was tweeting expletives and claimed to have Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's social security number.
  • Dorsey was hacked last week by a week that called themselves "Chuckling Squad." The Moretz tweets also referenced the group.
Chloë Grace Moretz seen on a night out at Annabel's on July 31, 2019 in London, England.
Ricky Vigil M | GC Images | Getty Images

Just five days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked, another appears to have been compromised by hackers.

Hollywood actress Chloë Moretz's Twitter account was tweeting expletives earlier on Wednesday before the tweets were deleted, either by Moretz or by Twitter.

The tweets were sent to more than 3.1 million people who follow the account. Trevor Duke-Moretz, Moretz's older brother, said the actresses' account had been hacked.

In one tweet, the account referenced "Chuckling Squad," which also claimed responsibility for Dorsey's attack last week. Tweets also included what alleged to be Dorsey's social security number and links to Instagram, where the hackers claimed to have posted nude photos of other celebrities. The home address of one person was also posted before the tweets were removed.

On another hacked account, owned by rapper Joey Badass, the attackers published a direct message conversation that Moretz had with the musician.

Internet celebrity James Charles and YouTuber Shane Dawson were also recently targeted in similar attacks on Twitter.

Twitter was not immediately available to comment.

VIDEO2:1602:16
Jack Dorsey's Twitter feed apparently hacked
Closing Bell