Twitter hackers appear to take over another high-profile account

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
The Twitter account for Chloe Moretz appeared to have been hacked early on Wednesday. The tweets, which referenced Jack Dorsey's alleged social security number, have since...Technologyread more
These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 0-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Marketsread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
Biden has shown a willingness to court big money and corporate-linked donors, even as his campaign tries to distance him from lobbyists.2020 Electionsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.US Marketsread more
The filing from the Energy Department would prevent new efficiency requirements from implementation on Jan. 1 under a previous law passed during President George W. Bush's...Retailread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.Trading Nationread more
Tim Hortons is a one-stop shop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and doughnuts in Canada. In 2018, it accounted for over 60% of the revenue for its parent company, which also owns...Restaurantsread more
Just five days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked, another appears to have been compromised by hackers.
Hollywood actress Chloë Moretz's Twitter account was tweeting expletives earlier on Wednesday before the tweets were deleted, either by Moretz or by Twitter.
The tweets were sent to more than 3.1 million people who follow the account. Trevor Duke-Moretz, Moretz's older brother, said the actresses' account had been hacked.
In one tweet, the account referenced "Chuckling Squad," which also claimed responsibility for Dorsey's attack last week. Tweets also included what alleged to be Dorsey's social security number and links to Instagram, where the hackers claimed to have posted nude photos of other celebrities. The home address of one person was also posted before the tweets were removed.
On another hacked account, owned by rapper Joey Badass, the attackers published a direct message conversation that Moretz had with the musician.
Internet celebrity James Charles and YouTuber Shane Dawson were also recently targeted in similar attacks on Twitter.
Twitter was not immediately available to comment.